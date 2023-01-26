Jan. 26, 1978: The Blizzard of '78

A loaf of bread and carton of milk are among groceries being carried by sled after the Blizzard of ’78 dropped 17 inches of snow on the city Jan. 26, 1978. Across the city, there were huge snow drifts, several women gave birth at home because they couldn’t make it to the hospital and snowmobiles were almost the only mode of motorized transportation available.

 File

Today is the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78, which left the city buried under a record 17 inches of snow. The storm became the winter weather event by which all others are judged for many local residents who were stuck in their homes for days.

Here are some other major local anniversaries to mark on your calendar for 2023.

95 years: Emboyd Theatre (now Embassy Theatre) opened with a gala May 14, 1928.

50 years: Freimann Square was dedicated on Sept. 27, 1973.

40 years: The last truck rolled off the line at the International Harvester plant on July 15, 1983. Later that year, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory opened on Nov. 20.

30 years: A fire destroyed St. Mary’s Church downtown on Sept. 2, 1993.

