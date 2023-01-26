Today is the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78, which left the city buried under a record 17 inches of snow. The storm became the winter weather event by which all others are judged for many local residents who were stuck in their homes for days.
Here are some other major local anniversaries to mark on your calendar for 2023.
95 years: Emboyd Theatre (now Embassy Theatre) opened with a gala May 14, 1928.
50 years: Freimann Square was dedicated on Sept. 27, 1973.
40 years: The last truck rolled off the line at the International Harvester plant on July 15, 1983. Later that year, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory opened on Nov. 20.
30 years: A fire destroyed St. Mary’s Church downtown on Sept. 2, 1993.