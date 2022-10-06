Couples planning to attend the Aurora Ball in 1960 were told "you won't get home until dawn."
The ball was the 10th anniversary benefit for the Fort Wayne Urban League Guild. It was scheduled for Dec. 30 with music and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. A breakfast was scheduled to follow the festivities, according to information in The Journal Gazette on Dec. 18, 1960.
Special entertainment was also expected to be featured with favors for the ladies in attendance. Members of the guild gathered at the home of Mrs. Bernice Bradley on Dec. 14 to wrap favors.