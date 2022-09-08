At the end of 1970, Bill Theodore got news that his business of 47 years would be forced to leave its home in just a few weeks. His landlord was going to have the building razed.

Bill Theodore was a staple in downtown Fort Wayne, owner of one of the last hat cleaning and shoeshine shops in the city, Main Hat Cleaners at 107 W. Main St. The native of Corinth, Greece, had come to the city in 1923 to work in his uncle's shop, which he became a partner in. He had arrived in the United States in 1910 and worked in Ohio before moving to Indiana.

Theodore said the business had put his two children through college, and he wasn't immediately looking for a place to relocate the business.

“My wife keeps telling me that I'm getting too old, that I should quit and take a rest for a while, but I like working and it's pretty hard quitting what you've done all your life."

Bill Theodore's hands are those of a man who has worked hard all his life. Born in Corinth, Greece, he came to the United States in 1910 and was a steelworker in Youngstown, Ohio, and a shoeshine boy in Dayton before coming to Fort Wayne in 1923 to become a partner in a hat cleaning and shoeshine business.

Bill, who now is 78, has been steaming hats and shining shoes in his shop at 107 W. Main St. for 47 years. Monday he was notified that he must leave the building by the end of the month. The shop will be razed in January.

"I'm kind of upset about it," he said just before signing an agreement to vacate by Dec. 31, "but what are you gonna do?

The old shop on West Main Street smells of naphtha, leather and shoe polish; the brass stanchions where thousands of customers have had their shoes shined are worn smooth with nearly a hall century of use.

When Bill came to Fort Wayne he was shining shoes for his uncle for $17 a month plus tips.

"I got to keep all the nickels I could catch," he said.

In 1930, after he had become a partner in the shoeshine and hat cleaning business he now runs, Bill went back to Greece and met a young woman he brought back to the States as his wife. He calls that trip "the best investment I ever made." The Theodores will celebrate their 40th anniversary April 26. Hats and shoes put their two children through college. Their daughter studied nursing at Parkview Memorial Hospital. Their son graduated from Ball State with a degree in education. Hec now teaches in Santa Rosa, Calif.

He never thought of taking his son into the business:

"My son makes more money teaching school."

The businessman is not looking for a new building to continue his trade in when he moves out of the Main Street shop.

"Maybe I will take a rest: maybe we'll go to California."

The building's owner, Robert A. Hattersley, said he plans to lease the property on which the building stands but no definite plans have been made for future use. The Hattersley family has owned the building since 1880.

Bill's customers are asking where they'll get their hats cleaned and shoes shined now.

"When I joined this business in 1923, there were a dozen shoeshine shops in town," Bill said. "Mine is one of the last left."

He said he appreciated his customers, some of whom have patronized the shop for decades. He had a last message to all those who have left hats to be cleaned:

"Tell them to pick up their hat by the end of the month. I won’t be responsible after that."