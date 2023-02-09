Twenty taxi drivers pleaded guilty in city court on Feb. 9, 1933, where they were charged with failure to come to a complete stop before proceeding from an alley onto the sidewalk. Bench warrants were issued for two additional drivers who did not show for the hearing.
Each driver was ordered to pay a $1 fine (around $22 today). They were warned the city would serve harsher fines in the future.
Other business handled in city court that day included Jess Beck of Leo being fined $5 and costs on a charge of selling cream in the city without a license.
"20 Taxicab Drivers Fined In City Court" (Feb. 10, 1933)
Twenty of the 22 taxicab drivers arrested on charges of violation of the city traffic ordinance were fined $1 and costs each by Judge Bert. A Fagan in city court Thursday.
Bench warrants were issued for Sylvester Ellenwood and Erwin Parker, two drivers who failed to appear.
The taxicab drivers were charged with failure to come to a complete stop before proceeding from an alley onto the sidewalk.
Howard Benninghoff, assistant city attorney, told the drivers in the future that the city would demand more than the minimum fine. He also wared them that the new ordinance prohibiting traffic through the alleys became effective Friday.
The drivers who pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined were: Fred Ryder, Walter Draves, Elsworth Caldwell, Lloyd Doner, Harley Pottorff, Arrel Hess, Lester Flaugher, Malvin Parker, Clarence Fross, Ray Dissier, Fred Tustison, William Martin, William Tucker, Lawrence Worline, Clarence Hughes, Lewis Doty, Elmer Shrenk, John Osborne, Lewis Middleton and Gordon Johnson.