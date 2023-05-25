For several decades, Franke Park was home to a soap box derby track where hundreds of local children competed to see who could get to the bottom of the hill first as gravity pulled at their small cars.
The Board of Park Commissioners on Dec. 18, 1968, approved a proposal to build the 1,300-foot-long track, which was expected to cost about $30,000, according to a Dec. 19 story by George Tetherly in The Journal Gazette.
At the time, Fort Wayne was the largest city in the state without an annual soap box derby. More than 250 cities across the U.S. conducted derby events leading to a national championship in Akron, Ohio.
Sponsors of the project were the Downtown Sertoma Club, the North Side Optimists and the Fort Wayne Jaycees. Spokesmen told the park commissioners that they could provide maintenance and draw on 150 men to staff the derbies.
In January 1969, the sponsors discussed plans for a fundraising drive for the project during a meeting of the newly formed Fort Wayne Soap Box Derby Inc.
The Optimists Club’s annual jelly bean sale helped support the cause.
Ground was broken on March 24, 1969, according to a history on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department’s website.
The track opened for practice on July 16, 1969, ahead of a meet July 20, according to The Journal Gazette archive. Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Tony Hulman was the honorary starter for the inaugural Fort Wayne derby.
City native Branch Lew, the defending national champion who qualified for the 1968 U.S. competition in Muncie at age 11, was the victor of the first local competition in a field of 61 racers. Lew won a $500 savings bond, a trophy and an all-expenses-paid trip to Akron for the national finals. Branch did not win the 1969 championship, but his brother, Robert Lew Jr., placed fifth and won a $3,000 college scholarship.
The derby continued for years at Franke Park, and the track was also the site of some fast sledding in the winter.
The senior division championship in Fort Wayne was won by a girl for the first time in 1980 when Jefferson Middle School eighth grader Mitch Long took the title. In the 1980s, the track became home to the National Derby Rallies competition. (The All-American Soap Box Derby finals continued to take place in Akron, and winners were automatically qualified for the locally held rallies.)
The final soap box derby took place there in 1992, according to the parks department. The site later was transformed to a BMX track, which went into use in 1994 when the Fort Wayne BMX club moved to Franke Park from Rockhill Park.
