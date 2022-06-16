For the annual New Year's Day river plunge in 1983, four local Polar Bear Club members parachuted into the St. Joseph River to the cheers of onlookers who had gathered at the banks.
About 40 club members took a dip in the river on the which 42-degree day. An original 1983 Journal Gazette story about the event is below.
"A real New Year's splash" (Jan. 2, 1983)
Scampering across a muddy riverbank or floating down out of the clear blue sky, about 40 members of the Polar Bear Club celebrated the new year with an annual dip in the St. Joseph River Saturday afternoon.
Timothy C. Zimmerman, the local club president, said he recruited five first-timers to join him Saturday at City Utilities Park on his eighth swim. Zimmerman straddled a motorscycle before his swim and said "this is the warmest (New Year's Day) in eight years," referring to the 42-degree temperature.
Other potential swimmers, however, took nips from a bottle of schnapps to brace themselves against the chilly waters.
"I've always wanted to do it," said first-timer Randy A. Derrow. Curt S. Poor said he came out Saturday to "break up the monotony of the slow year." At the riverbank, swimmers would huddle together to psyche themselves up for the swim. Shortly before 2 p.m., the swimmers and onlookers started upwards as four Polar Bears, maneuvering their parachutes, landed in the water. Amid shouts of approval, other Polar Bears began running into the river.
"It's great, but I felt like an ice cube when I came out," said Sena L. Brown, as she wrapped herself in a towel after the swim. Other swimmers also said they had a good time, including one shivering participant who said, "I'm freezing my buns off, but it's great."