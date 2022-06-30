“When the fireman said he’d have to cut it off, he meant the box, not your hand.”
Kathy Schreck of Fort Wayne pretty closely mirrors what might have been said by the fireman in this photo of a little girl who is clearly having The Worst Day Ever.
It’s a good bet that in future, the girl would heed this advice from Susan Tudor of Ossian: “The next time, Jackie, let the clown stay in the box.”
Some other captions:
“I didn’t do it!” – Bessie Allgood, Fort Wayne
“Hold still, honey. Jack is scared, too!” – De’Onte Brewer, Fort Wayne
“Bozo grabbed me.” – Mark Racine, Fort Wayne
“Now, now, Pandora. We just need to open your box. Don’t cry, what could go wrong?” – Mike Krafft
”First time Fire Department uses Jaws of Life to free curious child. Bozo denies any responsibility.” – Steven Troup,Fort Wayne
”Think outside the box, son.” – Amy Thatcher, Fort Wayne
”No, honey, the clown didn’t eat your fingers.” – Dave Eiserle, Monroeville
”No, Daddy. Don’t cut my Jack-in-the-Box apart. I promise I’ll stop scaring you with it.” – Linda Chapman, Fort Wayne
”I just wanted to shut that clown up.” – Terri Bruner, Fort Wayne
The real story: Sharon Seabold, 6, tried to grab “Jack” on Jan. 18, 1967, but he was too quick for her and her hand was stuck in the toy. It only took firemen a few minutes to free her, but Sharon was afraid fireman Robert Schweppe would slip and cut her finger with the tin snips. Fire Lt. Donald Allen, right, attempted to sooth Sharon while Schweppe worked.
