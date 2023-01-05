Stolen socks, a sentence for taking a watch and a man claiming his wealthy sweetheart would rescue him after he allegedly forged checks.
These are some of the crime stories that appeared 100 years ago today in The Journal Gazette.
"Boy Gets Two Years For Stealing Watch" (Jan. 5, 1923)
Because he betrayed the confidence of Judge Wood of the circuit court, William Brown, aged 19 of South Clinton Street, will have to serve a term of 2 to 14 years in the Indiana reformatory on a charge of stealing a silver watch from Ham Zyton of Fairfield Avenue, valued at $5.
Last March, Brown was given a suspended sentence of 2 to 14 years by Judge Wood when he was found guilty of embezzlement. He asked for another chance to make good and was given it. Yesterday when Brown was found guilty of petty larceny the suspension of the sentence was revoked. The defendant pleaded not guilty.
The watch was stolen the week before Christmas when Brown came into the cobbler shop of Zyton to get a pair of shoes which had been repaired, the latter testified. While Zyton was waiting on another customer Brown was leaning against the wall where the watch was hanging on a nail. Suddenly he rushed our of the store, saying as he went:
"There goes a friend of mine, I want to see him. I'll be right back," Zyton said. Zyton could not say positively that Brown stole the watch as he did not see him. The case was decided on circumstantial evidence with the past record of the boy weighing heavily against him.
"I would not have taken $1,000 for it. I had it for 33 years. My wife's picture was in it and that alone is worth $1,000 to me." Zyton said his wife is dead. The watch has not been recovered by the owner.
Brown testified that Zyton had wanted him to go into the bootlegging business with him, but that he had refused. Zyton was found guilty on a charge of unlawful possession of liquor several months ago.
"'Floater' Is Held For Clothing Theft" (Jan. 5, 1923)
Wearing, at the time of his arrest by Detective Sergeants Fry and Eisenhut, a pair of socks stolen recently from the home of Robert A. Buhler on Columbia Avenue, Charles Lampert, alleged "floater" was held by police yesterday on a charge of petty larceny.
Several days ago, Mr. Buhler reported to police that a basket of furs, two dozen pairs of silk hose, and a dozen pairs of heavy wool hose were stolen from his home by two young men employed to assist in house cleaning. Lampert was identified as one of the pair and his arrest on Barr Street yesterday morning resulted, although the detectives have been unable to find the second member of the party.
"Oh, Bring Back My Bonnie To Me" (Jan. 5, 1923)
COLUMBIA CITY – Everett Wilson, now in the county jail in default of $2,000 bond for forging checks in this city, has spent the past two days regaling Sheriff Sam Steele and family about his sweetheart in Fort Wayne, who, he says, is worth $15,000 and can come to his recue any time he asks her. It was learned today that Wilson had cashed at $13 check at a store, forging the name of his employer, Charles Burch of Fort Wayne. The proprietors of the store Wednesday night identified Wilson as the one who passed the check.