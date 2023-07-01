{byline}Corey McMaken
July 11, 1983: Zorro’s great escape
Readers were asked to suggest captions for this photo.“Do you think she knows I’m here?”
Janice Solloway of Huntington poses the question from the point of view of the raccoon in this photo.
Jann Lewis, then 11 of LaOtto, did indeed know Zorro the Raccoon was on her shoulder as they prepared to appear in the Alpha Delta Kappa Pet Parade at Franke Park on July 11, 1983, during Three Rivers Festival.
Zorro might not have been to happy about it, though – or perhaps he had similar thoughts to some History Journal readers about the possibility of a coon-skin cap. Seconds after the photo was taken, Zorro scurried away in the crowd and was recaptured as he attempted to climb a tree.
Some other captions:
“When you can’t afford a mink stole.” – Stephen Wyss, Fort Wayne
“They told her she could have a coonskin cap, but this is ridiculous.” – David Sowards
“Are you kidding me, there were no cats or dogs available for adoption?!” – Ellen Dalrymple, Fort Wayne
“It’s not every day a raccoon surprises you climbing up your shoulder! I’m still smiling, aren’t I?” – Grace Bates, Fort Wayne
“Look Mom, I found a kitty with two black eyes.” – Timothy Kerlin, Fort Wayne
”Student’s ‘Show and Tell’ terrifies teacher, delights classmates.” – Terri Coolman
”Rocky Raccoon and the girl of his fancy.” – Dan Kelker, Fort Wayne
”I don’t know why Davy Crockett thought coonskin caps were so great.” – John Wehrle, Fort Wayne
”Look, Ma, I’m Daniel Boone.” – Mark Racine, Fort Wayne
”Do you think the teacher will notice?” – Terri Bruner, Fort Wayne