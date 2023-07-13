On this day 90 years ago, local barbers organized a committee aimed at raising haircut rates in the city.
The committee consisted of 16 Fort Wayne barbers, including eight members of the Journeymen's Barber union Local 14, and shop owners. Their goal was to rise haircut prices to 35 cents.
The decision to form a committee came during a meeting of the union on July 13, 1933. Dan Murphy of Indianapolis, international organizer, was present at the meeting, according to a story in The Journal Gazette the next day. He explained the National Recovery Act and how it would affect local barbers
The National Industrial Recovery Act had been enacted in June 1933 and was among measures aiming to help the U.S. recover during the Great Depression.
According to the National Archives, under the act, "Antitrust laws were suspended, and companies were required to write industry-wide 'codes of fair competition' that effectively fixed prices and wages, established production quotas, and imposed restrictions on entry of other companies into the alliances.
"The act further called for industrial self-regulation and declared that codes of fair competition – for the protection of consumers, competitors, and employers – were to be drafted for the various industries of the country and were to be subject to public hearings. Employees were given the right to organize and bargain collectively and could not be required, as a condition of employment, to join or refrain from joining a labor organization."
The union committee canvassed local barber shops to assess interest in the price increase. After the committee's report and a vote by the union, prices were set to increase on July 26 of that year.
About 95 percent of local barber shops were unionized with membership growing rapidly in July 1933, according to stories in The Journal Gazette.
More than 30 new members were received after the July 13 meeting. Fifty-six were admitted July 20 and 42 more had expressed interest.
Stories from 1933 appear below.
"Barbers Move To Raise Rates" (July 14, 1933)
If present plans of the Journeymen's Barber union, local No. 14, are carried out successfully, barbering prices in the city will be raised to 35 for a haircut, with other rates up accordingly. At the largest meeting of the local union ever held here, a committee of 16 Fort Wayne barbers, including eight journeymen and shop owners, both union and non-union, was named at the meeting last night, which was held in Carpenters' hall, to start the campaign for higher prices. All shops of the city will be canvassed before the change will be made.
The newly-named group will meet Friday evening in Henker's Barber shop at Court and Main streets to elect heads and start arrangements for the campaign. The change will be effected immediately upon the approval of at least 90 percent of the barbers here.
Dan Murphy of Indianapolis, international organizer, was present at the meeting last night. He explained the national recovery act and how it will affect local barbers, and simplified the code adopted by the international union to be presented to heads of the act for approval. The code calls for a maximum working hour schedule of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on week days, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays with one hour at noon for lunch. Prices cited in the code are: Haircut, 50 cents; shave, 25 cents; children's haircut, 25 cents; and other services accordingly.
Mr. Murphy also explained the barbers' license law, which requires that all barbers must submit to a physical and practical examination before being allowed to practice, and that all shops must be examined and found in a sanitary condition. This law, however, is regulated with the state barbers' license law.
Judge Clarence R. McNabb also spoke at the session. He stressed the value of organization and co-operation among barbers, and explained how the federal government is aiding the laboring man. Walter Pfaller, president of the local union, presided at the meeting and made a brief talk.
"Barbers Start Drive Monday" (July 15, 1933)
The drive for 35 cent haircuts in Fort Wayne will be started Monday morning when eight two-man teams will start a canvass of every union and non-union shop in the city to organize the barbers and to get the sentiment of all barbers concerning the advance in prices for barber work.
At a meeting of the committee Friday night in Henker's barber shop, Court and Main streets, Claude Andrews was named chairman and A. C. Plumb was elected secretary to serve during the campaign. Dan Murphy, national organizer of Indianapolis, is in charge of the movement here. He is being assisted by Walter Pfaller, president of Journeymen Barbers' local No. 14, and the committee.
Over 30 new members to the union have been received since the mass meeting Thursday night, the largest group session ever staged in the history of the local union.
"Barber prices go up July 26" (July 20, 1933)
Prices on hair cutting in all union barber shops in Fort Wayne will be raised to 35 cents effective Wednesday, July 26, it was announced by Walter Pfaller, president of Journeymen Barbers' union, local No. 14, after a meeting Wednesday night in Labor hall.
All union shops in the city will raise their rates. Union shops now comprise approximately 95 percent of the shops here.
At the meeting Wednesday night, 56 non-union barbers were admitted to membership in the local union. Forty-two other hair cutters who have expressed themselves as willing to affiliate with the union will be initiated or reinstated at the next regular session, Wednesday, August 2.
Rates on other barbering services other than hair cutting will remain practically the same as at the present, Mr. Pfaller said.