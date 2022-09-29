As fire tore through part of St. Vincent’s Villa on the evening of July 13, 1949, one nun breathed a sad sigh as the cross fell from the front spire where the fire had begun in the northwest corner of the attic of the four-story building.

Many of the sisters and residents of the Catholic orphanage on North Wells Street helped clear out items such as clothes, cots and mattresses while fire crews fought the blaze with five pumpers, two aerial trucks and a rescue unit.

The fire was discovered just after 6 p.m. and none of the 96 child residents were in the building at the time, according to stories in The Journal Gazette the next morning. Having just finished dinner, the children were playing in the yard while the sisters and Monsignor Charles Feltes were dining in another building. None of the other buildings were threatened by the blaze, which was out by 8 p.m.

One volunteer was injured by falling slate, two firemen were hospitalized and a child hurt his knee falling on a slippery stairway.

Much of the fourth floor’s ceiling had been damaged and rivers of water nearly ankle-deep filled the floors.

As dense clouds of yellow smoke rose from the site and word of the fire spread, the Allen County Orphanage offered its facilities for up to 85 children. The 35 girls who had been housed in the damaged building were sent to the home, but the boys spent the night in the gymnasium except for a few who went to stay with relatives.

“96 Children Unharmed in St. Vincent’s Fire,” By Kenneth B. Keller (July 14, 1949)

Flames swirled in a deadly merry-go-round through the attic of the St. Vincent’s Villa dormitory building early last night, causing many thousand dollars’ damage to the property. It was a three-alarm fire.

The 96 young residents of the building either were at play or eating in the woods at the north end of the property.

Falling slate slashed the arm of a volunteer, two firemen were hospitalized, and a 6-year-old resident of the villa injured his knee when he fell on a slippery stairway while carrying furnishings from the building.

The fire started in the northwest corner of the attic of the four story building, constructed in 1886. Within an hour it had spread in a clockwise direction through all of the heavily-timbered attic and ate back upon itself inside a cupola over the main entrance, facing the Lima Road.

A crew of 10 firemen directing streams of water in the central portion of the attic narrowly escaped death when the flames broke through a firewall and outflanked them. The men, some of them near exhaustion, were forced to fight their way out to safety with the powerful streams of water. Relief crews repeatedly were sent into the smoke and flame-filled attic to relieve men probing at the seat of the blaze.

Sr. Mary Bona told Detective Charles A. Henderson she made an inspection of the fourth floor a few minutes before the smoke started pouring from the eaves, and found nothing wrong. She made sure that the door to the attic, used as storage, was padlocked.

Paul Hukill and Don Psicon, who were playing ball near the dormitory, first observed the smoke and pulled two alarm boxes on the property. William McArdle of the villa staff procured the key to the attic and opened that area to firemen when they arrived.

The first alarm clanged into the City Signal Department at 6:09 p.m. The second and third alarms come in almost simultaneously at 6 15 p.m. Equipment at the scene included five pumpers, two aerial trucks and a rescue unit. Four hose lines blew up during the height of the blaze but these were quickly cut off and replaced. Scores of people, many of them volunteers, were drenched in sprays from the roof and the ruptured lines.

The Very Rev. Msgr. Charles J. Feltes, chancellor of the Fort Wayne diocese of the Catholic Church in charge of the villa, could give no estimate of the damage last night. “It would be impossible at this time.” he said. The attic was used for the storage of clothing, shoes, some toys, tables and chairs and miscellaneous equipment.

When the fire was out at 8 p.m., water was almost ankle-deep on each floor of the brick structure. It was untenable and arrangements were made for emergency shelter for the 174 residents.

The northern half of the state roof was destroyed, and the balance heavily damaged. Water damage to the building would be heavy, officials said. The interior of the structure recently had been refitted. The four floors were divided into five separate dormitories.

Under the direction of Assistant Fire Chief Edgar F. Miller, the two aerial trucks were moved alongside the building and streams were directed upon the roof from the ladder ends. Little flame broke through the heavy shingles, but a column of smoke from the burning attic was visible for miles. Chief Edward L. Uebelhoer and Assistant Chief Miller directed operations.

The first casualty of the fire was Hubert Till, 30, a volunteer who suffered a deep laceration on his right elbow when struck by a piece of falling slate. Lt. Melvin Westbrook was overcome by smoke in the attic after the blaze had been brought under control, and Fireman George Sowers suffered an eye injury from shattered glass. They were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Fire department executives expressed appreciation for the help of scores of volunteers, many of them residents of the villa, who tugged hundreds of feet of hose at the bidding of firemen.

Until the fire spread throughout the attic, volunteers braved waterspouts and falling plaster inside the building to remove bedding, cots and other furnishings from the four floors.

Sheriff Harrold S. Zeis and Deputy Herbert Harnish were chased from the southeast area of the fourth floor when the ceilings threatened to drop. The sheriff estimated that 50 cots on the fourth floor of the building were saved before volunteers were ordered out.

Bedding was hurled from the fourth and third story windows, but the cots and other furnishings were carried out. In addition to the regular police detail, many officers off duty when the blaze broke out hurried to the scene to keep back a crowd of several thousand spectators. Chief of Police Lester H. Eisenhut was at the scene, directing the work of clearing the area for firemen.

More than a dozen firemen became violently ill from the smoke while handling hose lines in the attic and staggered briefly to openings to revive themselves. As rapidly as was possible, men were shifted from the outside to the inside of the burning structure.

Had the fire occurred when the dormitory was in use, there might have been a serious casualty list, officials said. With only two aerial trucks available, the height of the structure and the location of the fire presented a serious problem to firemen.

Many of the men who crawled up to the attic were naked to the waist and suffered minor skin burns on their faces and bodies. Water cascaded down through and off the building and made the lawns soggy over a 100-foot circle around the building.

At no time during the fire were any of the adjoining buildings threatened. The mass of hose lines on the north and south sides of the building presented a discouraging barrier to the curious who repeatedly tried to edge close to walls of the burning structure.

Dense clouds of yellow smoke peeled from under the eaves and formed a dense pall that moved to the northwest. Some of the smoke settled about the building, causing illness among onlookers and officials working the fire.

Lt. Westbrook attempted to make his way unaided from the building but collapsed and was carried out on a stretcher shortly after 8 p.m. His condition was not reported serious. Lt. Westbrook also was overcome by smoke while fighting a fire at the Fort Wayne Builders Supply Company recently.

Officials of the villa indicated that repair of the fire damage would be started immediately so that the children could be reinstalled in the dormitory. Fire department officials planned a thorough inspection of the fire stricken building to determine if any structural weakness had developed.

An inspection last night indicated that much of the ceiling on the fourth floor had been badly damaged, particularly on the north side of the building and in the northwest corner, where the blaze started.

The structure is equipped with a chute-type fire escape on the south side of the building, giving protection to all four floors.

“Nuns Play Heroine Roles While Home Is Burning,” by Robert E. Thompson (July 14, 1949)

Ninety-six children, almost a score of nuns, and a lone monsignor watched their home and most of their clothing burn last night as smoke and flames poured from the roof and windows of St. Vincent’s Villa, the Catholic orphanage.

As city firemen and volunteers worked feverishly to put out the flames, many of the sisters and children joined other volunteer workers in carrying prized possessions from the burning building. Through halls that were filled with smoke and looked like rivers of black water, the sisters scurried, gathering up valuable clothing, furniture and mattresses.

Others among the sisters were kept busy outside seeing that the children kept out of the way of fire fighters and out of danger. Again and again they repeated their thankfulness that none of the children were in the building when the fire began. The children, having just finished supper, were hard at play in the vast orphanage yard, and the sisters and Msgr. Charles Feltes were dining in an adjoining building.

The building that burned had recently been completely done over inside, according to Msgr. Feltes. He also said that the attic, in which the fire broke out. had always been kept clean. It was locked when flames first shot from it.

Most of the sisters and children kept too busy to show much emotion as their home burned. But one sister, tears streaming from her eyes, breathed a deep, sad sigh as the cross fell from the front spire where the fire had begun.

As word of the fire spread, the Allen County Orphanage called to offer facilities for 85 children. The thirty-five girls who had been housed in the burned building were sent to the home. But before the girls were sent off, the hard-working sisters made sure that they were hustled into one of the buildings to wash and change into clean clothes that the nuns had on hand.

Most of the sixty-one boys who had been housed in the building that burned spent the night in the gymnasium, where beds were set up, and in other quarters where there were extra beds. Many city residents offered to take children into their homes for the night and even longer, and a few of the boys did go away with relatives. For the most part, however, Sr. Secunda, the Mother Superior, preferred to keep the children together. Sr. Secunda had been at the Villa only one week and hadn’t yet become acquainted with many of the children.

There were five dormitories, or cottages as they are called at the Villa, in the building that burned. In addition there were rooms for the sisters and for Msgr. Feltes. The building was fully covered by insurance, the monsignor said.