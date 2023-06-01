It's warm and sunny, which means -- well, it means a lot of things. But one of them is: weeds.
In 1974, the city administration formed the Weed Control office to field complaints and do something about them. One way they tackled the problem areas was weed crews, a group of more than 20 young people hired to clear land of what were seen as problem plants.
The crews used lawnmowers and sickles to tackle the unwanted vegetation.
A 1974 story about the program is below.
To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.
"City's Vegetation Attacked," by Virginia Bensheimer (July 8, 1974)
Several dozen of the city's young people are spending their summer fighting a menace fought by many and many a Sunday gardener before them -- weeds.
Only they're doing it officially.
A new idea in the city administration this year caused formation of the Weed Control office, headed by Harriet Miller. Before, weed cutting had been spread over several departments.
The law says weeds must be cut monthly from May to October. And Mrs. Miller makes sure this is done, both on city property and by private land-owners.
She commands her own weed crews, who cut the offending vegetation on city-owned property.
Since the department went into high gear in early June, her three inspectors have looked at almost 1,000 lots, and almost 500 cases have been "closed," that is, the weeds have been cut.
On private property, she said she just notifies the property owner that he is subject to fine if the weeds aren't cut.
"We've really had good cooperation this year," she said. "People have responded well."
The office has received more than 800 calls from the public complaining about high weeds, she said.
There are 22 young people hired under the summer youth employment program on her weed crews, and about a dozen Neighborhood Youth Corps employees. They use whip sickles and hand lawnmowers to clear land.
Usually it takes about two weeks from the time a complaint is received until the weeds are cut, she said. That gives the department time to notify the property owner and time for him to have the work done.