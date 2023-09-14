July 21, 1961: Allen County Courthouse dome goes from gold to silver

Who's feeling brave?
These workmen were swaying high above the street in downtown Fort Wayne in this picture captured July 21, 1961.
They were changing the gold color of the dome to silver after the Allen County Commissioners discovered the first coat of gold paint turned dull. Paint experts instead suggested an aluminum paint for a brighter finish that would last longer, according to a caption in The Journal Gazette on July 22, 1961.
The terra cotta brick dome was repaired and covered with copper in 1994.
