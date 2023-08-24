How do thermometers cool off on a hot day? Well, this one on Lavina Street got some help from young Dale Hockensmith who sprayed it with a hose on July 4, 1949. He did get he mercury to drop slightly for his efforts.
Meanwhile, the Weather Bureau at Baer Field recorded a high of 93 on the day, according to The Journal Gazette the next day. Thermometers downtown, boosted by radiated heat from buildings and sidewalks, registered 100.
Higher temperatures were predicted for the following day as a heatwave continued to hit the city.
City and county officials were keeping watch for pavement ruptures. There had been several on U.S. 27 near the Allen-DeKalb county line and another on Indiana 427.
A section of pavement raised up on Pontiac Street Extended and the damaged areas were barricaded, according to a story in The Journal Gazette.
