Crackers and cookies were among damage from a flash storm in Fort Wayne on June 12, 1948.
Trees, too – but let's not forget the cookies!
An early-afternoon storm had ripped through the city at 40 miles per hour with gusts estimated at up to 60 mph, tearing off roofs, felling trees and taking out electrical and phone lines. Street lights were out and hundreds of homes were dark.
Hail and rain caused damage to crops across the county. In the first five minutes of the storm, 0.20 inches of rain fell, according to a story in The Journal Gazette the next day. Total precipitation was around 0.68 of an inch. The storm began shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Heavy damage included the cracker and cookie stocks of the National Biscuit Company on the first floor of a building at Murray and Clinton streets. Wind had ripped out a section of roofing of the five-story building. Six inches of water from rain and a sprinkler system rose on each of the building's floors, worrying fire crews that the walls might collapse.
Crews chopped holes through flooring in the building for drainage.
Other businesses in the building with damage were the H.W. Pinkham rug business and Tri-State Heating Co.
