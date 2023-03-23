Five pumpers, two ladder trucks, two aerial trucks and two rescue units were dispatched to the Kramer Furniture Store at 617 S. Calhoun St. on June 19, 1967, after reports of a fire that caused smoke to rise from the rear of the three-story building.
Fire crews had the blaze under control in about an hour. There was heavy damage where the fire burned in work rooms on the second and third floors.
A fire official said the blaze was caused by a workman smoking in a second-floor workroom.
The building was in the block where Rousseau Center is now located, directly across Calhoun from the building where restaurant Bistro Nota is today. It and other properties were demolished in the late 1960s to make way for what was first the City-County Building.
The original 1967 Journal Gazette story about the fire appears below.
To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.
"Furniture Store Hit By Blaze" (June 20, 1967)
Fire caused heavy damage to the second and third rear floors of the Kramer Furniture Store at 617 S. Calhoun St. late yesterday afternoon.
Firemen fought the blaze, fed by mohair, batting and wood, for an hour before bringing it under control about 5 p.m. Flames and smoke belched from the rear windows of the three-story building.
Water damage was also heavy, Asst. Fire Chief Charles Lancaster stated, but the firemen prevented the blaze from spreading to the second floor showroom. "If it spread into that, the building would have been gone," he said.
Most of the fire damage was confined to the work rooms on the second and third floors. Chief Lancaster said it was caused by a workman smoking in the second floor workroom. He said a cigarette probably fell into the stuffing.
Traffic was halted on Main Street between Clinton and Harrison Streets and on Calhoun Street between Berry and Columbia Streets during the late afternoon rush hour.
Firemen fought the blaze from three sides – north, south and west, and also from the roof. The east end of the building is entirely brick. The building, owned by Eugene Kramer of Anderson, is one of several properties in the Main Street Renewal area involved in Superior Court 3 condemnation suits.
Chief Ed Loraine, District Chief Charles Lancaster and Platoon Capt. Robert Spencer directed the fight. Five pumpers, two ladder trucks, two aerial trucks and two rescue units were rushed to the scene to assist in the fight.