Members of the Elmhurst Garden Club gathered in early June 1964 to prepare living decorations for the final graduation ceremony in Elmhurst High School's gymnasium. Subsequent classes were set to be graduated from Memorial Coliseum.
The garden club had decorated gyms at Elmhurst for more than 20 years. They used trellises and topiaries; flowers included tulips, roses, iris and geraniums depending on what was in season.
Elmhurst closed in 2010.
The following is an excerpt.
"Elmhurst Club Decorates For Graduation" (June 8, 1964)
Friday marked a milestone fort he Elmhurst Garden Club as members decorated the gymnasium of Elmhurst High School for graduation for the last year.
The 1965 class will be graduated from the Allen County Coliseum, but the Elmhust Club already is planning for that.
Members of the club have decorated the gymnasium, first the old one (now used as the girls' gym) for over 20 years. They have used flowers in season at the time.
Baskets of tulips, roses, iris formed many backdrops. They built trellises and twined greenery over them and one year pots and pots of geraniums were used.
For baccalaureate exercises this year, the club placed baskets of peonies, mock orange and beauty bush about the stage.
Graduates Friday evening saw six topiary trees – four three-foot ones on stage and two larger ones set on the floor.
Live greenery was inserted into large styrofoam balls and vials of water held double Shasta daisies, placed artfully among the foliage. All materials are donated by club members.
The decorating is a reciprocal affair, because the 25-year-old club uses the school cafeteria for its annual flower show later.