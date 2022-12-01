Local residents were hustling to catch up with trends in 1977 as the Indiana University-Purdue University Department of Continuing Education offered its first disco dance class.
More than 40 people took that first six-week course. A second session also filled up quickly.
A 1977 story about the disco class appears below.
"Disco dancing takes more than hustle," by Sally Bartholomew (March 18, 1977)
"Do the Hustle," repeated the record lyrics.
And that's just what dance instructors Julie Ruckman and Bruce Hagen did, making the conglomeration of steps and turns flow together and appear relatively easy to master.
But the students of the new disco dance class, an offering of the Indiana University-Purdue University Department of Continuing Education, quickly found out differently in their first lesson the other night in the Student Union ballroom at Indiana-Purdue at Fort Wayne. They had to review and review the basic steps without music.
It may be surprising, but the 43 class members could not be stereotyped into what you would expect to find on the typical weekend disco dance floor. "We have M.D.s and attorneys here. We had to turn away of lot of people," according to David Brennan, director of Continuing Education. He developed the class to meet popular demand.
He added that members come from as far away as Wabash and to take the six-week course. Another session was opened for Saturday mornings: It, too, filled rapidly. The department plans to offer the course again in the fall.
Despite a case of laryngitis, the spunky Ms. Ruckman, an instructor with Arthur Murray Dance Studios, called out the beat most of the evening. "Tap, step (one side), tap, step (other side), march, march," she said and demonstrated over and over. Sometimes the "march, march" was replaced with a "walk, walk." She added, "Only move on the walk, walks."
"No tapping on your heel," she told the modern Fred Astaires and Ginger Rogerses as they gradually got the basics straight. "It just looks tacky if you look at your feet," she reminded them.
"A disco dance floor is never big enough," the teacher stressed, while discussing the necessity of taking small steps that achieve the Hustle's pulsating, up and down movement. "You never hog the whole floor, even if you are fantastic."
She practically played "Simon Says" with the class, tricking unconcentrating dancers with the order of her directions. Some steps were to the sides, others forwards and backwards. Then embarrassed looks and giggles followed for those who stepped out of line.
"Men start off on their left feet. Women on their right feet. This is because the men will lead someday." Her instructions added that the men have "no roamin' hands" – that hands stay on partners' shoulder blades – and that women not hang on around partners' necks. For the other hands, the woman's palm faces downward and rests gently in the man's upward palm.
Couple separations (backing away from each other) and underarm turns were practiced and need more practice. Steps to the New York Bus Stop – a line dance – were taught, complete with a kick turn. Next week, Ms. Ruckman promised, they would learn the L.A. Bus Stop. "There are so many bus stops. Every place develops one," she explained.
She talked about the Latin Hustle that's more difficult and flamboyant. "You can show off a lot more."
Ms. Ruckman doesn't believe the Hustle is a passing fad. "It's definitely been in for awhile," she said, estimated that couples in large cities have been doing it for two years.
She traced some of its movements back to the long-popular Swing. "The Hustle is dancing together. It teaches good fundamentals."