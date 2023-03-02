The youth of tomorrow aren't going to the dogs, no matter what older generations might think. President William G. Spencer of Hillsdale College delivered that message to the Fort Wayne Lions Club in 1928.
"The youth of today more and more are doing their own thinking. In the old days the word of the father or the minister was law whether right or wrong," he was recorded as saying in The Journal Gazette. "But if we let the younger generations alone they will think straight and work out their own problems."
That was among stories that appeared in The Journal Gazette on March 2, 1928. Among others were the announcement that Sister M. Odilo was leaving the city after eight years as superintendent of St. Joseph's Hospital Training School for Nurses. There also appeared a short item about a movement urging the paving of a road between the city and the lakes region to the north.
Those stories appear below in their original forms.
To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.
--
"Name Sister M. Odilo Head Of New Hospital" (March 2, 1928)
After eight years in this city as superintendent of St. Joseph's Hospital Training School for Nurses, Sister M. Odilo has been appointed head of the new St. Catherine's hospital, which is being created by the Poor Handmaids of Christ in East Chicago. Until the completion of this institution, Sister Odilo is located at St. Mary's Mercy hospital, Gary. The same sisterhood is in charge of this hospital.
Miss Anna M. Brogan, a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes hospital training school, Hot Springs, S.D., has been appointed to succeed Sister Odilo in Fort Wayne and has entered her duties. Miss Maurice McLaughlin is announced as assistant superintendent.
Miss Brogan completed her course in 1916 and was prominently active in war work. She has a splendid record for efficient service in the nursing profession and is regarded as admirably qualified for her work here.
Sister M. Odilo came to Fort Wayne in December 1919 from St. Elizabeth's hospital, Chicago, and has been highly successful in her labors at St. Joseph's hospital in this city. Under her direction the training school has steadily advanced and her promotion as head of the new hospital in East Chicago, one of the finest in the middle west, is a fitting recognition of her ability.
Work is progressing on the new training school with the Poor Handmaids are creating on West Berry street and the plans call for the completion of the basement auditorium for the commencement exercises which will likely be held in May.
--
"Want Road Paved To Northern Lake Resorts" (March 2, 1928)
With several meetings already held and interest growing in the project, a movement is on foot to form a strong organization among the owners and patrons of cottages on the lakes in Steuben county to secure the paving of a road leading to the lake resorts which are the mecca for hundreds and thousands of Fort Wayne people each season.
Those sponsoring the movement point out that there is not a good road leading to the region of Lakes James, Gage, Clear, Crooked, Hamilton or George. The patrons of these lakes feel that a road leading to these lakes should be paved in preference to any other road at this time, for the reason that during the greater part of the year more traffic moves in this direction than any other in Allen county. Already the organization has a membership of over 300 and the movement is steadily growing in numbers and interest.
--
"Youth Not Going To Dogs, Says Spencer" (March 2, 1928)
Declaring that those who insisted that the younger generation was going to the bow-wows and could see no good coming from the independence of the modern youth were wrong, President William G. Spencer of Hillsdale college, Mich., brought an earnest, thoughtful message to the members of the Fort Wayne Lions Club last night at the family banquet at the Wayne Street M.E. church.
Dr. Spencer emphasized the fact that if the parents were courageous and religious and just, their children when grown would be courageous and religious and just. Times have changed, he said. "The youth of today more and more are doing their own thinking. In the old days the word of the father or the minister was law whether right or wrong. But if we let the younger generations alone they will think straight and work out their own problems."
The banquet and family program was worked out by the boys' work committee with Stanley Hamilton as chairman.
The entertainment was provided by Frances Long and her pupils, Oscar Guilliheur, ventriloquist, and the Cafaro orchestra. Special arrangements were provided for the serving and entertainment of the children and the party proved a complete success with young and old entering into the spirit of the occasion.