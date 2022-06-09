On March 20, 1955, a caravan of about 200 cars greeted North Side High School's basketball team home from competing in the state championships.
An estimated 5,000 fans came out to celebrate the team, then called the Redskins, on the route from Baer Field to the school. The procession took about 55 minutes, according to a story in The Journal Gazette the next morning.
At the school's gymnasium, where the caravan ended, Mayor Robert E. Meyeres told about 2,000 students, "The people of Fort Wayne are proud of the way we were represented."
Each member of the team and their coach, Don Bruick, were given an engraved silver bracelet.
The assembly was on a Monday. Another pep session and two dances in the school's gymnasium were set for the following day. There was no regular school session at North Side that day.
North Side had lost in the semifinals to Indianapolis' Gary Roosevelt, which faced Indianapolis' Attucks in the finals.
That was history in the making. Roosevelt and Attucks were two of the state's three Black schools, and no Indianapolis school had ever won the title, according to an Indianapolis Monthly story on the Attucks, who won the championship 97-74.