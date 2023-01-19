A key part of "Annie" productions is the titular orphan's dog, Sandy. So it's important to find the right canine for the job.

On March 24, 1985, Civic Theatre auditioned several dogs for the role in what was at that time called the Performing Arts Center (now Arts United Center). The dogs were tested to see if they could follow hand commands, sit and stay.

Penny, a 75-pound golden retriever landed the role across from Alison Streeter, 10, as Annie. Penny's owner, Brenda Surack, saw The Journal Gazette's story about the tryouts and contacted Civic's artistic director John R. Wilson about her dog.

“Civic tryouts go to the dogs,” by Dell Ford (April 2, 1985)

It was a tryout session unlike most John R. Wilson sits through.

One aspiring actor was too impressed with his mirror image to follow audition directions. Another was so unimpressed with the whole proceeding that she just pottied right on the scene.

As artistic director of the Civic Theatre, Wilson normally deals with aspiring actors of the human genre. Last week, however, he set aside an afternoon for dogs. Dogs dreaming of stardom on the Fort Wayne stage. More properly put, it was a tryout for owners who see star quality in their pets.

For an hour, Wilson met in the East Rehearsal Hall with canine hopefuls trying out for the role of Sandy in the Civic's summer musical "Annie," set to play 17 performances July 19 through Aug. 3.

What Wilson was looking for is a dog "that can sit and stay – stay for a long time. One that hopefully can obey hand commands and one that doesn't get too upset. Isn't too hyper.

Last summer, he did "Annie" in Tulsa, Okla., and considered 30 Sandy possibilities. He narrowed the field to five and selected a brown Australian heeler.

In Fort Wayne, the director saw nine potential role players ranging in age from 4 months to 9 years. One came from Marion to audition, another lives in Huntington, and a third traveled from Columbia City. All the other pooches live with their owners in Fort Wayne.

Rocky was the first to go before the director's eye.

Dan Flanagan, who took the dog to auditions for owner Cathy Russell, said Rocky "had never seen anything in a mirror before, and he spent most of the time barking at himself. How old is he? I haven't the slightest notion." Nor did Flanagan know Rocky's parental background.

Holly, a 7-year-old schnauzer mix belonging to Janet and Jerry Hakes, was next to meet Wilson in the second-floor rehearsal hail. With the promise of bone treats for a job well done, Holly followed Janet Hakes' commands to sit, shake hands, lie down and stay. Wilson tried the "Sit!" routine, but Holly wanted to find Janet, who'd slipped out of sight.

"She'll do anything for a bone," Jerry Hakes said. And as if on cue, Holly refused to "Speak!" for a treat.

Steve Elser's Buster, 4, a collie-golden retriever mix, also was well-behaved with treats as the motive as was Rusty, 4, a golden Labrador-beagle-shepherd mix belonging to Rob Borel.

Though he's a mere youngster at 4 months, Webster, a collie-shepherd mix, showed he's a quick study in doing as ordered. He came to the Civic tryouts from Marion with owners Teresa and Dennis Ott. Webster obeyed Teresa's commands to “Sit!” and "Stay!" the first time around. But the second time Teresa said "Sit!," Webster flopped down on all fours.

"Well," Teresa mused, "that's close.'

Dennis Ott said he and his wife heard of the auditions on the radio and came "out of curiosity.”

Scampy looks more like Dorothy's Toto than Annie's Sandy, but owner Jodi Westropp plans to try out for one of the 10 orphan roles in the musical and decided her 9-year-old terrier-poodle mix should have a shot at stage experience, too.

It was Sister, 3, a big, friendly bundle of Siberian husky-cockapoo mix, who didn't know the difference between the slippery rehearsal hall floor and fireplug real estate. When Wilson said, "Sit!" Sister did something else. Owner Cindy Greene wanted to know if Sister were embarrassed. Sister didn't say. She was having too much fun.

Two of the tryouts have a plus in their favor. They played Sandy in 1984 productions of "Annie."

Bucky, owned by Diane Norden, of Columbia City, auditioned for Wilson early because Norden couldn't make the scheduled session. A Shetland, Bucky was a Sandy a year ago and impressed Wilson because he obeys hand commands.

David Hollingsworth, of Huntington, said his Razz was in a Kokomo production of "Annie" last fall. The friendly 8-year-old Airedale mix, he said, "jumped off the stage opening night" but was good as gold during other performances. Razz will sit on command to "Park it!"

Unlike the star of the production (Wilson is expecting about 150 candidates for the Annie role), Sandy appears in only four scenes. But, as in the comic strip that gave birth to the film and musical, the dog is the little girl's "Arf! Arf!” faithful companion and sometimes savior. Sandy, that is to say, is important to Annie and "Annie."