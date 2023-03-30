Instead of focusing on one event or subject, it’s interesting sometimes to take a broader look at daily life in the city. For this edition of History Journal, we’re turning the clock back 50 years to this week in 1973.
In the nation, the call for a national meat boycott was gaining momentum amid record high beef prices, and Marlon Brando would decline his Academy Award for “The Godfather” in protest of the treatment of Native Americans. The U.S. was preparing for the release of 107 American military prisoners by North Vietnam – among them was Capt. Frank D. Lewis, a 1962 South Side High School graduate.
Here are some photos and news items from the city that week.
March 26
• About 145 employees from the city’s parks department called in “sick” this Monday amid an unresolved dispute over hours and pay.
• The Fort Wayne Community Schools board of trustees authorized that bids for two buildings be accepted for new elementary schools in Washington and St. Joseph townships.
March 27
• Marvella Bayh, wife of Sen. Birch Bayh, visited the city to help kick off the American Cancer Society’s funding drive. She stressed that it was not a political visit, and she spoke about her own operation for breast cancer. Bayh died in 1978 after her cancer recurred.
• Memorial Coliseum’s trustees signed a contract for a preliminary architectural study to develop a plan for expansion of the exhibition hall on the lower level.
March 28
• Warsaw celebrated Air Force Capt. Michael T. Burns who had been prisoner of North Vietnam for almost six years. He was given a key to the city that his parents had moved to after his capture. The 28-year-old had been repatriated March 14.
• A story this day reported that a traffic counter worth $875 had been taken from a tree on the 200 block of Rudisill Boulevard. There was speculation it could have been taken by people opposing the proposed widening of the street. City traffic engineer Tom Manny said he didn’t really care who took it, he just wished they would bring it back.
March 29
• A story in The Journal Gazette this day shared how Snider High School students were studying unusual topics during Challenge ’73 that week. The program was an experiment where 120 subjects such as gambling, computers, knitting and first aid were taught in 90-minute sessions in and outside the school.
• A story this day said the Fort Wayne Division of International Harvester Co. planned to hire 700 workers as production of Scouts and heavy-duty trucks was expected to increase the following month.
• Plans for the fifth Three Rivers Festival were unveiled. They included an appearance by the Navy Blue Angels jet stunt flying team.
March 30
• A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl that left their Florida homes several days earlier called city police from a downtown restaurant ready to give themselves up and return home. They had both thought about living in a commune but said “communes are hard to find.”
• A story this day reported that the traffic counter from Rudisill had been found smashed to pieces.
March 31
• On their way to winning the championship, the Fort Wayne Komets beat Flint to win the first round of their Turner Cup Playoff series.
History Journal appears monthly in print with additional items weekly on The Journal Gazette’s website. To comment on items or suggest dates and topics, contact Corey McMaken at 461-8475 or cmcmaken@jg.net.