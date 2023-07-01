{byline}Corey McMaken
Readers were asked to suggest captions for this photo.
While library fines, summer reading lists and book bans made up many of the suggestions for this photo, Keith Roman of Columbia City proposed this conversation between the women pictured:
Marge: “OK, men, do you wish to help your wives around the house? Order our first installment of our instruction books for men. The first is, ‘Men’s Guide to Doing Women’s Laundry, Volumes 1 to 100.’ ”
Jane: “Do you suppose we should tell them the first book just says, ‘Don’t even try!’ on Page 1, and the rest of the books are just pictures of monster trucks?”
Marge: “No, then they won’t buy our second book in the series, ‘Why there are a dozen pillows nobody uses on the bed.’ ”
The real women in the photo, Mrs. Larry Williams and Mrs. James Horrell, likely would have been encouraging everyone to come out for the annual American Association of University Women used book sale, which was set to take place in April at Glenbrook Square.
Some other captions:
“We still need ‘Fahrenheit 451’ and then we will have completed our summer readings.” – Dan Kelker, Fort Wayne
“If someone out there can tell us what these things are, please text us. And don’t forget to like us on Facebook.” – Richard Kolkman Jr., Fort Wayne
“Summer reading project – ugh!” – Greg Racine, Fort Wayne
“Skip college. All this knowledge will land us a gig on the Supreme Court!” – De’Onte Brewer
“Oh no! Don’t tell us all of these are on our reading list?” – David Sowards
“First, we learned to read … now we read to learn.” – Randy Fillmore, Fort Wayne
“Wonder how long it’s going to take Dad to build that bookcase?” – John Wehrle, Fort Wayne
“Remaining inventory of a Republican library.” – Jim Bugert, Fort Wayne
“Two local teens bankrupt Pizza Hut’s Book It program.” – Steven Troup
“Yes! We read all of these!” – P. Kalthoff, Decatur
“Boy, are we ready for ‘Jeopardy!’ or what?” – Rex Solloway, Huntington
“Just think: In Florida, half these books would be banned.” – Jim Frankle, Columbia City
“We also do well with arithmetic and writing.” – Kathleen Schreck, Fort Wayne
”Donated books gathered by visionary sisters to transform unused playhouse into neighborhood’s first free book exchange library.” – Terri Coolman
”Does he always have to assign so much homework?” – Roger Eversole, Fort Wayne
”Please contribute to ‘My Late Fees’ Go-Fund-Me page.” – Sue Walstra, Fort Wayne
”Can you believe all these books have been banned?” – Jane Wilks, Fort Wayne
”If we each read one more book, we will get a free pizza.” – Ellen Dalrymple, Fort Wayne
”Better return these overdue books.” – Mark Racine, Fort Wayne
”We’re ready for the next COVID quarantine!” – Susan Tudor, Ossian
”I hid our money in one of these books. Um, let’s see...” – Timothy Kerlin, Fort Wayne