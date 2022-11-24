A bank robber with a catchy nickname. A teddy bear stuffed with cash. Loot stashed under a hospital bed. Escape attempts. Famous federal prisons.

I have to thank the anonymous reader who dropped off a note several months ago with a list of suggested topics for this column. One caught my eye: “1954 – Lunch Hour Bandit.” A little research gave me the robber’s name, Bernard LaClair, and every detail I came across made me want to know more.

LaClair must have seemed like a regular enough guy to his neighbors. A WWII veteran and former railroad worker who at one point owned a garage on Main Street in Fort Wayne, he lived with his wife and three kids in a farmhouse north of the city. His elderly parents had both moved here from Connecticut for medical treatment; his mother was a cancer patient at Parkview Hospital and his father was being treated at the farm.

But LaClair had a secret. Between October 1952 and early 1954, he had robbed at least nine banks in Indiana, Ohio, Connecticut and Massachusetts, according to prison records. He was credited with taking more than $150,000 by entering the banks during the lunch hour with a 12-gauge shotgun, according to a March 6, 1954, story by Kenneth B. Keller in The Journal Gazette.

LaClair would arrive shortly after noon when the staff was lighter because of lunch breaks and order whomever was in charge at the bank to fill something with cash – a satchel, a suitcase or (at least once) wastebaskets.

He did not use a disguise, dressed well, acted smoothly and disappeared without a trace after each robbery – though he had a close call at least once.

After one robbery in Bourbon, Indiana, he was stopped by an officer on his way out of town and ordered to open his truck where there was $9,500 stuffed in a satchel. LaClair told the officer that he didn’t have a key for the trunk and he was allowed to go. A few miles later, LaClair stopped and tossed the satchel into a field where it remained for several days before he returned to collect it.

So how did LaClair, who was nicknamed the Lunch Hour Bandit, get caught? That part of the story starts in a Waynedale tavern.

George Miller, a former employee at LaClair’s garage, was flashing cash around at a local bar and spending money beyond his means. The suspicious behavior prompted a call to police, who later arrested Miller for public intoxication and driving with a suspended operator’s license. Under questioning, he admitted he was the driver on several robberies committed by LaClair.

In a search of Miller’s home, police found a large teddy bear with $900 sewn into the stuffing. Miller admitted that was his cut of the loot. A picture of the bear is the only photo negative related to LaClair’s story that could be found in The Journal Gazette’s archives.

A stake-out was set up on LaClair’s home and he was taken into custody March 5, 1954, without resistance when he and his wife arrived to their children’s school for pick-up.

LaClair gave police an account of several of the bank robberies, but refused to tell officials where the rest of the loot was. His sister-in-law, Shirley Albino, told police $1,400 had been hidden under LaClair’s mother’s bed at the hospital. It was found in a small vanity case at Parkview.

LaClair’s wife claimed not to have known about any of her husband’s activities and told police she had no idea anything was wrong despite the many improvements that had been made to the farmhouse and the fact her husband wasn’t steadily employed.

By the time of LaClair’s sentencing July 7, all the money had been accounted for, though only $28,000 was recovered, according to a story by Jerry White in The Journal Gazette. The robber eventually said much of the money was spent financing his used car business.

LaClair who had turned 32 only a few days earlier, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison and fined $50,000. Among other accomplices, Miller was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $20,000.

The robber showed no remorse before the sentencing, telling the judge “I’m not really sorry that I robbed those banks. I didn’t hurt anybody – all I did was take money from banks.”

So the Lunch Hour Bandit was going to prison. End of story? Not even close.

Eight days after his sentencing, LaClair attempted escape from the St. Joseph County jail in South Bend. When guards attempted to stop a fight between two prisoners, LaClair stepped up with something draped with a towel. He told a deputy that it was a sawed-off shotgun and stuck it to the man’s ribs. LaClair ordered another prison worker to open the door, but that guard locked both the inner and outer doors and threw the keys out a window, according to a story in The Journal Gazette on July 16.

The towel was knocked off the supposed weapon, which turned out to be a fake made from pipe, leather and tape.

LaClair, who had also been blamed for several escape attempts at Allen County Jail, had been scheduled to serve his time at the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, and was being held there after the South Bend escape attempt. His actions in South Bend earned him an additional five-year sentence and $5,000 fine.

In November 1955, LaClair and four other prisoners overpowered two storekeepers at Leavenworth, locked them in a room and attempted escape wearing officers’ clothing. That attempt, in which LaClair admitted to personally gagging and tying up one of the civilians, earned him a sentence of an additional two years.

It had been recommended after the South Bend attempt that LaClair be transferred to Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary on an island in California’s San Francisco Bay. Alcatraz, which operated from 1934 to 1963, was said to be America’s strongest prison at the time and virtually escape-proof.

According to documents provided by the National Archives at San Francisco, which maintains records about former Alcatraz inmates, LaClair was received at the penitentiary on June 21, 1956.

He remained there until February 1962 when he was transferred to U.S. Penitentiary Hazleton in West Virginia.

By March 1967, LaClair was under supervision by the probation office in Hartford, Connecticut, according to the documents from the National Archives. A letter to the U.S. Board of Parole dated May 2, 1974, reports LaClair’s death the previous day at a veteran’s hospital in Newington where he had been admitted in February that year.

”Lunch Hour’ Bank Bandit And Pal Seized Here; Police Hunting Hiding Place of $200,000 Loot” by Kenneth B. Keller (March 6, 1954)Indiana’s “lunch hour” bank bandit and a part-time chauffeur, nabbed during a fiction-like investigation here yesterday, were clapped under the federal bank robbery statutes early today by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Chief of Police Alfred J. Figel identified the “trigger man” as Bernard E. LaClair, 31, of R. R. 2, the Leo Road, officially credited with more than $200,000 loot from a series of Hoosier and East Coast bank holdups. He formerly operated Bernie’s Garage in the 200 block West Main Street.

His confessed driver is George Miller, 28, a former garage employee of LaClair’s.

Federal officials set LaClair’s bond at $100,000 and set a $50,000 bond for Miller.

LaClair drove into a police trap about 2 p.m., when he stopped a truck he was driving in the 1500 block Barthold Street to pick up two of his children after school closed.

In Miller’s home, Det. Capt. Mitchell Cleveland and Det. Sgt. Jack B. Lake found a huge teddy bear. Sewn in the stuffing was $900 in bills which Miller admitted was his share of the loot.

The apprehensions resulted from the activity of an investigative team composed of Chief Figel, Capt. Cleveland, Sheriff Harold S. Zeis, Det. Lt. John Carpino, Det. Sgts. Jack B. Lake and Edwin T. McCarthy, Deputy Sheriff Harry Monn and local agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A month ago, Capt. Cleveland said, Sgt. Lake obtained information that Miller was spending money beyond his means. A surveillance was set up and Thursday night Deputy Monn detained Miller in a Waynedale tavern for public intoxication and driving with a suspended operator’s license.

Yesterday morning, Miller was taken from city court for special questioning by the detective captain, Lt. Carpino, Sgt. McCarthy, Sgt. Lake and Deputy Monn. He shortly gave a statement involving LaClair in the string of bank robberies.

Then a combined stake-out was set up at the LaClair home on the Leo Road by police and the sheriff’s department. When it was learned that Mrs. LaClair had left for Fort Wayne to pay a utility bill and pick up the children at the close of school, details of police and the sheriff’s department quickly moved into an alert at both the school and utility building.

Capt. Cleveland, Sgt. Lake and an FBI agent observed Mrs. LaClair make an appearance at the school building, and in a few minutes, LaClair himself drove up in truck. Capt. Cleveland maneuvered the police cruiser over the curbing to block the movement of the truck, and LaClair was detained without resistance.

Although he had given officials a lengthy statement last night clearing a number of the bank robberies, LaClair refused to disclose the hiding place of the loot. LaClair and Miller are scheduled to be turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation today.

Later last night, Capt. Cleveland ordered the arrest of LaClair’s sister-in-law, Shirley Albino, 29, of Avon, Conn., on a temporary loitering charge. She is being investigated as an accessory to the robberies, Capt. Cleveland said, and her bond temporarily was set at $5,000. She had been making her home with the LaClairs recently.

Ironically, LaClair’s elderly father and mother recently were moved here from Avon, Conn., for medical treatment. The mother, afflicted with cancer, is a patient at Parkview Memorial Hospital. The father is under treatment at the LaClair’s home.

Last night, Mrs. Albino told Policewoman Velma Moser that $1,400 of the loot had been taken to Parkview Hospital Thursday afternoon and hidden under the bed of LaClair’s mother. Officials recovered the money, which had been stuffed in a small vanity case.

LaClair’s technique was to invade the banks during the lunch hour with a 12-gauge shotgun. On several occasions, he insisted, the weapon was not loaded. He would proceed directly to the head cashier or even the bank president.

He would hand the person in authority a cloth bag and order him to fill it with money. Any customers in the banks either were ordered to lie down or were herded into a back room.

From the Hamlet, Ind., bank last June 6, LaClair said he carried several wastepaper baskets full of money, in addition to a satchel which the bank president had been ordered to fill for him. After the robbery of the Bourbon bank last July 29, LaClair said he was stopped by a police officer about a mile east of Bourbon and ordered to open the trunk, where $9,500 had been stuffed into a satchel. LaClair said the officer ordered him on after LaClair insisted that he didn’t have a key for the trunk. A few miles farther on, the gunman said, he stopped, removed the satchel from the trunk and tossed it into a field. He returned to the scene for the money three days later.

Usually, LaClair said, he parked his own car on a byroad, and stole another automobile for the holdup. Then he would return for his personal car, abandon the stolen car, and drive back to Fort Wayne.

At the Hamlet bank, he said, he entered with the shotgun showing and walked straight up to the president. He handed the bank official the suitcase and ordered him to fill it. He herded all of the customers but one into a back room. This last customer was forced to hold open the door for the bandit, while he carried out the waste paper baskets and satchel filled with $7,500 in currency.

On the following June 30, LaClair drove to Evansville and parked behind the block-long bank building. Here he menaced the head cashier with the shotgun and forced him to fill a bag with $24,000 in bills. He hurried back to his car and returned to Fort Wayne.

A month later he headed for New Britain, Conn., where he stole an automobile and hid his own. He proceeded to Bristol, Conn., where he ordered a woman teller to deposit the money in a bag he handed her. After he had obtained $24,000, he drove to the hideout of his automobile, abandoned the stolen car, and proceeded back to Fort Wayne.

The Bourbon bank holdup occurred last July 29. At this bank, LaClair said he trained the shotgun on the assistant cashier and obtained $9,500. The cashier relayed orders for everyone in the bank to lie on the floor. As the bagful of money was handed LaClair, he ordered everyone in the bank to “stay put” until after he disappeared.

On December 8, last year, LaClair headed for Evansville again and parked behind the same bank he had visited the previous June. Using the same tactics, he obtained $11,000 from a cashier.

The last holdup admitted by LaClair occurred in January of this year at Springfield, Mass. Here, the head cashier was approached and all customers were herded into a back room. The loot of this job was $62,000 and LaClair returned to Fort Wayne by way of Hartford, Conn.

The LaClairs have three children, boys 8 and 5 and a 3-year-old girl. Allen County had been used only as a hideout during the series of bank robberies, Sheriff Zeis and Capt. Cleveland said. LaClair has had no known employment for the last five months, and did not appear to have a lot of money to spend.

It was different with Miller, however, who flashed a stack of $5 bills in the Waynedale tavern shortly before he was nabbed by Deputy Monn. Although LaClair insisted he committed the holdups alone. Miller admitted that he went along to drive the automobile, at least on several occasions. Miller has only a petty police record in Fort Wayne, Capt. Cleveland said.

The “lunch hour” bandit was a smooth operator. He dressed well, spoke quietly, never made a false move in his holdups and disappeared without a trace after each one.

He got his nickname from a habit of showing up shortly after noon, when several bank employees were out to lunch and customers were usually few.

--

”LaClair’s Rural Home Is Center of Attention” (March 6, 1954)Bernard LaClair’s lavishly remodeled and furnished farm home eight miles north of Fort Wayne on State Highway 437 became the scene of an intensive follow-up investigation early today.

Sheriff Harold S. Zeis, Det. Lt. John. Carpino and Policewoman Velma Moser had under questioning LaClair’s wife, who claimed that she had no idea anything was wrong when the inside and outside of the old farm home began to glitter with improvements, although her husband was not steadily employed.

The old frame 1 1/2-story farm house, built in 1915, has undergone extensive remodeling during the last six months, the sheriff said. The interior sparkles with expensive furniture, the latest electrical appliances, and a glass bathroom. The house sits on two acres of land, opposite the Holbrook Palamino Farm.

The official party left the city hall armed with search warrants, indicating that during the questioning of Mrs. LaClair an exhaustive search would be made for hidden loot.

LaClair, who yesterday was identified as Indiana’s much-sought lunch hour bank bandit, early today still refused to implicate anyone but himself in the banditries.

George Miller, his admitted chauffeur on several of the bank robberies, at first claimed that his $900 share of the loot, found in a child’s teddy bear, was an inheritance.

In a statement early today. Miller admitted that he was with LaClair during the bank robberies at New Britain, Conn., Spring field, Mass., Evansville and Bourbon. He was afraid to drive for “Bernie” on the New Britain job. Miller said, but joined him later and helped escape with the loot.

After the $62,000 holdup at Springfield, Miller said, the $62,000 loot was stuffed under the hood of the getaway car.

Miller said he had no advance notice of the robbery at Bourbon – he thought he was accompanying LaClair there to pick up some auto parts. LaClair disclosed his plans, Miller said, after they had arrived at Bourbon and the exterior of the bank had been examined.

LaClair told officials early today that another man, with a previous record of robbery, was now serving time for the New Britain holdup.

--

”’Lunch Hour’ Bandit is Meted 30 Years For Six Robberies,” by Jerry White (July 8, 1954)A lunch hour bandit came to the end of his career about tea time yesterday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne.

Bernard LaClair, 32-year-old confessed robber of nine banks, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison and fined $50,000 by Judge Luther M. Swygert late yesterday afternoon.

Two accomplices of LaClair also received prison terms and fines.

George Miller, 28, an accomplice in four bank robberies, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $20,000. Hiram Napier, 24, was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $500 in failing to report to law enforcement officials one of LaClair’s bank robberies.

Another alleged accomplice, Elmer L. Lane, was granted until July 15 to obtain counsel.

The tall, neatly dressed LaClair received his sentence and a stiff rebuke from the judge about 4 p.m.

”You have a complete disregard for law and the rights of others,” Judge Swygert told the nervous LaClair. “You are not sorry for your sordid deeds. You look upon them as an accomplishment.”

Then, the judge stared intently at LaClair as the confessed bank robber sat at one of the long, oak tables in the courtroom.

”You are a braggart,” the judge said. “You knew what you were doing – you planned and executed these bank robberies. You must receive a substantial prison sentence for these enormous crimes. Maybe your example will stop those who think they can safely rob banks.”

Before the sentencing, the outwardly nonchalant LaClair had told the judge, “I’m not really sorry that I robbed those banks. I didn’t hurt anybody – all I did was take money from banks.”

But his nonchalance ebbed away as he listened to the judge, reading softly and firmly the sentences.

LaClair was sentenced to 10 terms in prison. However, nine of the terms will run concurrently.

He was sentenced to five 20-year prison terms for robbing Dunkirk, Ohio: Hamlet, Bourbon, Evansville, and the Springfield, Mass., banks.

He was also handed four 25-year terms for threatening with a gun employees in Dunkirk, Hamlet, Bourbon and Springfield, Mass., banks.

The consecutive term was a 5 year one for robbing the Kensington, Conn., bank. Judge Swygert said LaClair must serve a minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

Judge Swygert said in a sense LaClair was sentenced to five years in prison, for each of the six robberies. The fines were $5,000 for Kensington, $10,000 for Dunkirk, $10,000 for Hamlet, $10,000 for Bourbon, $5,000 for Evansville and $10,000 for the Springfield bank robberies.

Miller was sentenced to 20 years for helping to rob the Kensington, Hamlet and Evansville banks and 10 years for the Springfield robbery. All his sentences were to run concurrently. He was fined $5,000 for each of the four robberies.

”Miller played a secondary part in these bank robberies,” the judge said. “I don’t believe he would have committed a crime if it hadn’t been for LaClair.”

LaClair and Miller sat across from each other and wore similar clothing – gray suits. But they did not look at each other and did not speak. It was Miller who broke the case when he was arrested in March, 1954, in Waynedale.

He implicated LaClair and there has been a bad feeling between the two since that time, officials said.

Joseph Lesh, U. S. District Attorney, told Judge Swygert that LeClair and Miller should be given penal terms “for the good of society.”

However, Lesh added that he thought the maximum terms for LaClair and Miller would be too much of a penalty.

LaClair faced a possible 220 years in prison and a $70,000 fine. Miller could have been sentenced to 70 years in prison and fined $20,000.

The two waited nearly three hours before learning their sentences.

LaClair entered the Federal Building at his favorite time, lunch time. He was handcuffed to three other federal prisoners. He has been in the Allen County jail since March. Miller was brought to the Federal Building from South Bend.

LaClair showed no emotion except an occasional grimace when another prisoner tugged on the handcuffs by which the four were linked.

He was shepherded by three Fort Wayne policemen, U. S. Deputy Marshal Robert Curtain and an Allen County deputy sheriff.

The unsmiling LaClair was placed in the small jail near the federal courtroom where he waited while other federal business was conducted.

Finally, it was his turn. He and Miller were brought into the dimly lit courtroom. The first steps were for LaClair to plead guilty to four additional bank robberies. He had earlier admitted robbing Hamlet and Bourbon banks.

With hands folded in front of him, he admitted his guilt and informed the judge that he knew the charges and the penalties.

District Attorney Lesh, standing in front of the bench and reading from a long sheet of paper, reported the details of the “fantastic case.”

”LaClair and his associates robbed nine banks and took $158,202,” Lesh said. “Only $28,000 was recovered. In fairness, I should add that the rest of the loot has been accounted for. I do not believe that a large amount of the loot has been stashed away.”

LaClair did not wear a disguise and usually robbed banks at lunchtime, Lesh continued. He gained the title of the “lunch hour bandit” or the “suntan bandit” because he wore khaki clothing during his forays.

LaClair, nervously wiping his chin with his hands, listened to the district attorney. He leaned forward several times to talk with his attorney.

After Lesh finished, LaClair’s attorney, H. Hugh Kennerk, made a lengthy plea for leniency to the bank robber. He reported the details of LaClair’s childhood and youth.

He told of LaClair’s work experience in Fort Wayne.

”He was furloughed from the railroad and then broke his leg while working for a structural steel firm,” the attorney reported. “It seemed that every time LaClair had a chance to work he was frustrated by illness and injury. Finally, something snapped and he started the bank robbing. But he was not wilful and not vicious, He did the robbing to get money for his sick wife and three children.”

A sidelight to the sentencing of LaClair but yet an important part then occurred in the federal courtroom. Judge Swygert asked LaClair about a series of articles which appeared in the Fort Wayne News Sentinel written by Richard P. Smith, staff writer.

The articles were a series of interviews with LaClair about his bank robbing expeditions. In one article, LaClair had been quoted as saying “I’m not sorry.” LaClair admitted that this quote was true.

After several other questions directed to LaClair, Judge Swygert asked Smith to explain the articles. Smith reported that the series was true and that he had written them because he thought a national magazine was going to write a story about LeClair anyway. However, he admitted that he had not obtained permission from federal officials to write the story. All interviews of federal prisoners must be cleared with federal officials.

Sheriff Harold S. Zeis testified that Smith had told him that he had permission from the proper authorities to obtain the interview. However, Zeis said, the interview was not factually correct.

The judge then looked at Smith and rebuked him and the paper.

”I am not questioning the rights of the free press. It is indispensable in a democracy,” Judge Swygert said. “But an independent judiciary is also a basic part of democracy. Each has responsibilities, each must show self-restraint at times. These articles were written in such a tenor and obtained in such a manner that I must comment.”

Frowning, he continued: “I believe the whole effect of these articles was to dramatize violent criminal acts and tended to make a hero of a bank robber. The stories’ glorified a sordid way of conduct. Such a picture must be harmful to public morals and may encourage impressionable youths to commit similar crimes of violence.”

A few minutes later, the sentencing was over. LaClair and Miller were taken from the courtroom and the saga of the lunch hour bandit was ended.