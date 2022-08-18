In March 1955, Civic Theatre was hard at work preparing for a production of T.S. Eliot's "Murder in the Cathedral," which opened March 25.
The caption of a photo with a March 13, 1955, story in The Journal Gazette about the production pointed out that Civic was more and more "depending on its own crews to design and make costumes for productions, eliminating rentals wherever possible and giving local people experience in this part of the theatrical business."
Among people working behind the scenes were a team of women constructing costumes and a scenery crew working on sets and special ecclesiastical banners that would replace the usual banners in the theater which depicted colorful dramatic characters, according to the story.
On the left side of the theater would hang a banner depicting St. Stephen and on the left was one depicting the Holy Innocents. They would help set the mood for "Cathedral."
The play, which had been written to be performed in a church but adapted for a theater stage, was presented both ways in Fort Wayne during Civic Theatre's production. It was on stage at the theater but shows also took place at Trinity Episcopal Church and St. John's Evangelical and Reformed Church.
Based on English history from 1170, "Cathedral" tells the story of the death of Thomas Becket, archbishop of Canterbury, after his rift with King Kenry II. The cast included Civic veteran John Renforth as Becket. A digital copy of Civic Theatre's program can be viewed here.
Other Civic Theatre productions that season included "Henry IV, Part 1," "Bernadine," "My Three Angels," and "The Time of Your Life."
To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.
--
"Lenten Play Points Up Diversity of Civic Productions" (March 13, 1955)
Production of T.S. Eliot's "Murder in the Cathedral" as its Lenten play is part of the Civic Theatre's program to offer the Fort Wayne public all types of plays, according to Ted Sizer, the Civic's director.
Traditionally the Civic includes a Shakesperian play in each season. Effort is made to include a sampling of newer works of drama and comedy as well as plays which have become standard works of the theater.
"Murder in the Cathedral" will be the first play on a strictly religious theme for some time.
The play, written in 1935 and first produced in the Canterbury Cathedral, has been hailed as the foundation of a modern poetic theater. It makes use of one of the oldest theater forms, the speaking chorus which is found widely in the Greek drama.
Characteristic also of some older drama, the Eliot play uses only men in principal roles. However, women are used for the speaking chorus. Members of the chorus, appearing as the women of Canterbury, will move freely about the stage dressed in costumes to fit the period of the play.
Although the play was written for production in a church, it was later adapted for use in an ordinary theater and today is easily adaptable for either.
Sizer and the Civic Theatre staff, however, are endeavoring to set a somewhat different mood in the theater for this play than for earlier productions such as the light comedy "Bernadine" staged earlier this season.
The Civic front murals which feature two colorful dramatic figures will be replaced with copies of ecclesiastical banners for the play.
The play will open its two-week run March 25.