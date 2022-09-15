Some old railroad equipment was on display in the city on May 13, 1949, as Pennsylvania Railroad's Fort Wayne Division showed off three locomotives and two passenger cars that had been stored in the city.

The pieces, which included a replica of the original "John Bull" locomotive, were being sent to Chicago for the 1949 Chicago Railroad Fair. Before they left Fort Wayne, they were put on display for the local public.

The equipment had been repaired and painted under the direction of the railroad's master mechanic, J.E. Brower. Though said to be in excellent condition and able to make the trip to Chicago themselves, the five pieces were loaded on flatcars for the trek.

The original 1949 Journal Gazette story is below.

"Ancient 'Iron Horses' On Parade Here Before Going To Chicago Railroad Fair," by Ivan M'Kathnie (May 14, 1949)

The Pennsylvania Railroad's Fort Wayne Division yesterday rolled out the most ancient railroad equipment it could find and, in a display open to the public, turned back the calendar almost a century.

It went back to a replica of the original "John Bull” locomotive – the oldest railroad engine in America preserved in complete form.

The railroad gave the Fort Wayne public a peek at three of its most ancient iron horses before they are taken to Chicago where they will have an honored place in the pageant "Wheels a Rolling" at the 1949 Chicago Railroad Fair on the lake front from June 25 to October 2.

The "John Bull" locomotive, which shades two other Pennsylvania engines also displayed, originally came from England. There it was built by Robert Stephenson in 1831 and was shipped from Liverpool the following July.

Pennsylvania Railroad officials who sponsored the showing yesterday were RW Grigg, recently appointed superintendent of the Fort Wayne Division; Lou Henderson of Chicago, special representative of the vice-president of the railroad, and a member of the Chicago Railroad Fair Committee, and J.E. Brower, master mechanic for the railroad.

The three locomotives and two passenger cars have been stored in Fort Wayne. Recently, under the direction of Master Mechanic Brower, they were taken out of their retirement, repaired and painted, and loaded on flatcars ready for the trip to Chicago.

There they will join other famous railroad rolling stock. All of the equipment is in excellent condition, and Pennsy officials said it would easily make the trip itself, "However, they choose to let the streamlined giants of 1949 rush it to the big city."

Other equipment besides the "John Bull" locomotive includes the Reuben Wells locomotive, which was designed by Reuben Wells, master mechanic of the Jeffersonville, Madison, and Indianapolis Railroad, now a part of the Pennsylvania system, and the "Pioneer," an engine that saw much railroading in the old Cumberland Valley Railroad, also a part of the present Pennsylvania system.

The Reuben Wells locomotive was built at Jeffersonville, Ind., and placed in service in August, 1868. It was assigned to the steepest inclined railroad track in the world, extending from Madison, Ind., on the water front along the Ohio River to North Madison high on the bluff to the north. Thus it was forced to climb a 6 per cent grade, and is believed to be the first locomotive in the world to mount such a steep grade without cog wheels.

The "Pioneer” locomotive was built in 1851 for the Cumberland Valley Railroad. It is a highly treasured relic because of the railroad history in that section of the country.

Exhibited with the "Pioneer" was the Cumberland Valley Coach, a combination passenger and baggage coach, that was built in 1855. With the “John Bull" locomotive was the John Bull Coach, one of two original railroad coaches. It accommodates 48 persons, was built in 1836.

The Pennsylvania Railroad, in 1892. was fortunate enough to purchase it from a farmer who had bought it in 1870 as a chicken coop and had used it for that purpose until the railroad sought it for historical purposes.

Veterans of the Pennsylvania system who donned whiskers and Nineteenth Century clothing to lend a pioneer air to the show yesterday included Harry F. Starke, 64, a machinist who says he is “the next on the list to retire" after 49 years service. Pat Bresnahan, 76, of Pierceton, who retired four years ago after working 53 years as a machinist, James G. Roper, 81, who retired 11 years ago after 38 years as a shop worker, O.J. Lepper, who retired November 30 of last year, Louis Drek, who retired May 1 this year, Fred J. Stahl, a retired veteran of 47 years service as an air brake machinist, and R.F. (Burt) Baals, who worked in the air brake department until his retirement.

Lee Miller, foreman of the Fort Wayne shops, spent much time in getting the ancient railroad equipment ready for the trip to Chicago.