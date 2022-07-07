On a Thursday in 1952, Journal Gazette writer Preston Browne popped by Fire Station No. 3 for lunch.
That might not sound terribly exciting, but his first-person account is a fun read, and excerpts from the 1952 story are below.
He had been invited to drop by at some point, and decided to show up that Thursday as he made his way to work.
Browne found one of the firemen hard at work whipping up a lunch of beef and noodles, and he sat down with the fire crew to learn more about what their life was like while on duty in the downtown station.
Station No. 3 is now home to the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum on West Washington Boulevard next to Allen County Public Library downtown.
--
"Man Who Came To Dinner Learns Firemen Can Cook," by Preston Browne (May 18, 1952)
Ever invite yourself to dinner on the spur of the moment so to speak and get a royal welcome – not just one of the frozen duty smiles from your host and hostess?
Well, we did just that little thing last Thursday noon.
It wasn't in the solitary splendor of one of the city's leading hotels, at the Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions or any other civic club.
It was, of all places in town, the spick and span dining room of No. 3 Fire Station, on West Washington Boulevard near Webster Street.
Most everyone knows that city firemen do not chase out for that morning cup of coffee and sit around for half an hour or so to swap the gossip of the moment. Well, they couldn't if they wanted to and they don't need to anyway.
Every one of those boys at No. 3 station is a cook and a darn good one at that.
Well, to get back to inviting ourselves to lunch at Nov. 3. Some time ago we "did" a story on the polio emergency team at No. 3.
One of the firemen was puttering about the modern cook range in the kitchen at that time. And, we were told they cooked their own meals and to come back for lunch sometime.
Well, our hobby is cooking ... of all things.
Some men like to chase a little white ball for miles around the country -- they call that a hobby -- and other men like to fish. Still others have a hobby of collecting stamps from all over the world.
Well, every man to his own liking ... ours is cooking dishes picked up in the far corners of the earth.
Thursday as we passed the fire station on our way to work, we dropped in to, uh, discuss our hobby. It was about 11:30 a.m.
The aroma of something -- gosh knows what -- came floating from the far reaches of the station.
"Sure we cook our own meals," says Fire Capt. Maine Graft in command of "B" shift. And he introduced us to "the cook of the day," Jack Burtnette. The shift is on duty every other day.
Then began a discussion on the merits of men cooks. The best chefs in the world are men; look at the late Oscar of the Waldorf, known the world over.
Capt. Graft told of how each fireman takes his turn cooking the noon day and evening meals for the shift. How brother firemen make the rounds of the downtown stores to get supplies and how difficult it is to please everyone (every housewife knows that).
Now this kitchen-dining room combined at No. 3 is a June bride's dream. It's clean as a pin, with cream colored walls and brown stained panels running around the walls, waist high. All the painting and decorations were done by the fire laddies themselves, so your taxpayers needn't worry about the cost.
There is a huge refrigerator, a first class gas range with five burners, oven and roaster.
There is not a hotel or restaurant in Fort Wayne that has a cleaner place in which to prepare and cook meals.
And presiding over the range is Burtnette, the chef, all spotless white, stirring something with a large ladle. It smells mighty good.
We all sit down around a table of black and white linoleum and Burtnette, who also acts as waiter, places a large aluminum pot in the center.
And each man helps himself.
...
Large heavy Army type china plates and cups are the utensils and we all dip in and help ourselves.
Nothing "posh" about this meal, as the English say, but good plain cooking, well seasoned and plenty of it. And the menu?
Beef and noodles with whipped potatoes (real cream in the spuds), wilted lettuce, bread, butter, coffee and applesauce. And there was plenty of beef in the noodles.
And we never tasted anything so good in many a day's like around the city.
We all get down to business. No lingering over the meal, that old fire horn may sound at any moment, but it didn't.
We finish our meal, feeling darn well fed, and one of the men starts policing up the place, clearing the table and washing dishes, etc. No waiting and dirty dishes left over in a pan. In 15 minutes the kitchen was again spick and span, everything stowed away in its proper place.
By the way, they eat two meals a day for 15 days per month at a cost of about $12 each, which they pay themselves. The city fathers do not furnish firemen's meals, on duty or off.
Capt. Graft leads the way upstairs to the "sleeping quarters." Eleven neatly made beds, with shiny brass fire "escape" poles at each end of the room. The men sleep at night with fire boots and clothing right next to their beds and the room can be cleared and the fire apparatus rolling in less than 60 seconds. And each man makes his own bed.
We make it back to the office and start to work. The City Editor at this moment is glancing over our way wondering what in heck we are writing.
Well here goes, right smack on his disk. Now he knows where we lunched Thursday noon.
Hope he likes it.
If he does, you'll know how the boys live when on duty in a fire station.