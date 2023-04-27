A streak was broken May 26, 1947, when a local woman correctly answered all six right-or-wrong questions on “Dr. I.Q.” to win $1,000 on the touring competition’s opening night in Fort Wayne. Mrs. Clarence Seslar was the first person in the radio quiz show’s history to achieve this feat. The show had launched in 1939.
“Dr. I.Q.” broadcast from the Emboyd Theater for more than a month in 1947. For opening night, a line of audience hopefuls stretched west on Jefferson, south on Harrison, east on Lewis and back north on Calhoun, according to a story by Tom R. Gilliam in The Journal Gazette the next morning. The theater sold out its 3,000 seats.
The program, sponsored by Mars Candy Co. and hosted by Lew Valentine, was carried on the NBC radio network through local outlet WGL at 9:30 p.m. Monday nights. Valentine, known as Dr. I.Q., had played in theaters in 46 cities before arriving in Fort Wayne. His run here began May 26 and continued through June 30.
During the show, Valentine asked rapid-fire questions to members of the audience selected by six roving announcers. Correct answers earned the contestant a silver dollar.
“It’s just the old angle of everybody wanting to get in the act,” Valentine told The Journal Gazette about audience participation shows several days before his run in the city began. “ ‘Dr. I.Q.’ is simply a revision of the New England parlor games that our ancestors worked out to amuse themselves.”
The top prize available May 26 was $2,400 for the “Quotations Question,” which was not answered correctly. Each week the question went unanswered, $100 went into the pot. The man who answered incorrectly on the show’s opening night here didn’t go home empty-handed. He received a box of Mars candy bars.
That didn’t escape the notice of David Rasor, the small neighbor boy of Seslar. As they left the theater, he was heard complaining that he didn’t understand why she had to go and do something like answer all her questions correctly and win money. If she would have just answered one wrong, he could have had a candy bar!
The Emboyd, which later became Embassy Theatre, operated as a movie house at the time. On Mondays during the “Dr. I.Q.” run, the regular matinee was shown, then the theater was cleared and cleaned for the evening show.
Doors opened at 6:15 p.m. and the film block would start at 7:10 p.m. At 9:20 p.m., the doors would be closed and no one was permitted to enter or leave during the broadcast from 9:30 to 10 p.m. Audience members were required to remain in their seats during the broadcast. The movie was repeated after the radio show.
The film on the first night was “I’ll Be Yours” starring Deanna Durbin. Valentine’s final appearance at the Emboyd was preceded and followed by screenings of “The Two Mrs. Carrols” starring Humphrey Bogart, Barbara Stanwyck and Alexis Smith.
Valentine was joined for the show by Harold Flaig of Mars Candy Co. and announcer Allen C. Anthony. Announcers in the aisles were from WGL.
Though the show’s run in Fort Wayne started off in grand style with Seslar’s record-setting win, things fell off as the weeks advanced. Of the 30 questions asked of the audience in the June 23 game, only nine were answered correctly. That wasn’t low enough for Fort Wayne to set another record, though. Only five questions had been answered correctly in some cities, according to columnist Cliff Milnor in the June 29 editions of The Journal Gazette.
Valentine saw more than the Emboyd stage while in the city. On May 31, he gave out autographed balls between two National Softball League games between the Columbus Nationals and the Zollner Pistons. On June 26, he presented a skit at American Legion Post 47, which he became a member of prior to its annual election meeting.
The radio version of “Dr. I.Q.” continued until 1950. Iterations later appeared on television. Valentine was one of several “Mental Bankers” who hosted the program.
History Journal features pieces of local history from The Journal Gazette's archive. "Final Plans for Dr. I.Q. Quiz Show Complete; 6 Broadcasts Scheduled" (May 21, 1947)Final plans for the presentation of the Dr. I. Q. program at the Emboyd Theater, beginning Mon- day, May 26, were completed Tues- day, with conferences between officials of the Quimby Theaters' Inc., and Harold Flaig, promotional sales manager for the Mars Candy Company, sponsors of the radio quiz show.
Mr. Flaig, whose tag-line is “I Tell You What To Do Until The Doctor Comes,” said that everything now is in readiness for the first of the six consecutive Monday night broadcasts from Fort Wayne.
Quimby officials said that a regular matinee will be given each Monday. After the matinee the theater will be cleared and cleaned for the evening show. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and the film show will start at 7:10 p.m. At 9:20 p.m. the doors will be closed and no one will be permitted to leave or enter the theater during the broadcast, which will start at 9:30 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. The feature picture will be shown again at the conclusion of the radio show. During the period of the broadcast Mr. Flaig and Quimby officials emphasized that members of the audience must remain in their seats.
There will be no increase in popular prices for the show and all seats will be sold on a first come, first served basis, with no reserved seats, The Emboyd has a capacity of 3,000.
No passes will be honored the night of the broadcast. The feature for the first broadcast next Monday, will be “I’ll Be Yours,” with Deanna Durbin.
The three regular members of the troop are Lew Valentine, Dr. I.Q.; Mr. Flaig, and Allen C. An- thony, announcer on the program. The producer and NBC engineer will come here from Chicago. The announcers in the aisles will be local announcers from station WGL, which is the local NBC outlet and which will broadcast the coast-to-coast program.
The top prize on the Monday program will be the accumulated $2,400 award to the “Quotations Question.” Each week that this question is unanswered, another $100 is added to the total.
All contestants are picked after their arrival at the theater, and not prior to the broadcast. Their seating in the theater will not affect their chances to be on the program, as the announcers will be instructed to choose contestants from the center of the audience and the back as well as the front. Employees of Quimby Theaters and Station WGL are ineligible to participate in the program.
Lew Valentine was the original Dr. I. Q.. but was on leave of absence during the war, when he served four years with the U. S. Army, being stationed in the Aleutian Islands. Mr. Anthony has been with the program for nine years.
The show will play a special personal appearance in Chicago Sunday night at the convention of the National Confectioners Association. A special performance has been planned by Thursday, May 29, at the Veterans’ Hospital in Marion. It is an established practice of the show to be presented at veterans hospitals near to the town that is currently being played.
Mr. Flaig was accompanied by George Cardoze, promotion manager of the Dr. T. Q. program in Mexico City. Senor Cardoze is working with Mr. Flaig for several weeks, learning North American promotion methods, Mr. Flaig plans to spend several weeks later in the Summer with Mr. Cardoze in Mexico City, where he in turn will study Mexican promotion work. “Local Woman Wins $1,000 at Dr. I.Q. Broadcast,” by Tom R. Gilliam (May 27, 1947) A nine-year jinx was broken last night.
It was a jinx on the right-or-wrong questions of the Dr. I. Q. program. It was broken in the Emboyd Theater at the first Fort Wayne presentation of the coast-to-coast radio broadcast sponsored by Mars Candy Company.
And the person who broke it was Mrs. Clarence Seslar, 1529 Wall Street. Mrs. Seslar answered all six right-or-wrong questions correctly, to win a prize of $1,000, the first person to answer all six right since the program began.
In general the Fort Wayne audience came through with a higher intelligence rating than most audiences, answering the majority of the “mental banker’s” questions properly.
However there is one unhappy man in Fort Wayne today. That is the man who muffed the answer to the quotation question. Dr. I. Q. (Lew Valentine) asked him the author of the quotation, “The paths of glory lead but to the grave,” and he answered “Tennyson.” If he had said “Thomas Grey,” he would have received $2,400 – as it was he received a box of Mars Candy bars. But the person who is chosen for the quotation question next week will have an opportunity to win $2,500, an increase of $100.
The show commanded great interest in the city with an opening-hour line, four abreast, reaching from the box-office west on Jefferson, south on Harrison, east on Lewis and curving back north on Calhoun. The 3,000 seat theater was sold out at broadcast time.
The production of the show, under the direction of Ed Bailey, seems to be a very simple procedure, but actually is the result of a lot of prior planning.
The producer, Dr. I. Q., and the announcer, Allen Anthony, were the only persons on the stage. They were assisted in the aisles by six announcers from Farnsworth WGL. These announcers were Bill Davies, Tim O’Sullivan, Paul Havens, John DeYoung, Paul Price and Bob Storey.
As Mrs. Seslar, the winner of $1,000 top-award of the evening, was leaving the theater, she was accompanied by David Rasor, small red-headed neighbor boy. David wasn’t happy. David, in fact, was complaining. And his complaint ran something like this:
”I don’t see why you couldn’t have missed the question, ‘cause then you’d have got a box of candy and I could have had a candy bar.”