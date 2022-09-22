Spend an hour at Promenade Park on a summer afternoon, and you'll see a river full of kayaks, canoes and assorted other watercraft.
Paddlers are a common sight these days on the city's rivers, and though a social media feed filled with people enjoying local waterways is pretty standard, rowing down the rivers isn't anything new. The rivers are why the city is here, after all.
In this Journal Gazette photo dated May 8, 1985, Mark Dolezal and Drew Boxberger maneuver a canoe along the St. Joseph River by Johnny Appleseed Bridge. Both were recent IPFW graduates.