The Fort Wayne Komets opened their schedule in the International League on Oct. 25, 1952, with a 4-0 loss to the Toledo Mercurys in front of about 5,000 people at Memorial Coliseum.

The opening faceoff was scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and the team was going into the opener with two leading players sidelined: Captain Jack Timmins and Billy Taylor from the front line, according to an Oct. 25 story in The Journal Gazette. Timmins had a hand fracture.

The Komets had offered a free demonstration session on Oct. 23 before taking a day off while there was public skating Oct. 25 at the Coliseum, according to an Oct. 25 story in The Journal Gazette.

The Komets were coached by Alex Wood, who had led the Mercury's to the championship title the year before.

Among preview items for the first regular Komets game was an Oct. 25 story about the adding of a hockey program at the new Coliseum (the venue had just been dedicated in September). It includes this gem from JG sports writer Bob Reed:

"Hockey, we believe more than the average sport, develops individual favorites and probably the Komets will be no exception. Pick them out for yourselves – blonde and youthful Eddie Long; swarthy and speedy Vic DeMarco; rough and rugged Jack Timmins, when he gets back into the lineup; the pudgy goalie, Stan Fogg; smiling Len Wharton – everyone on the squad probably will have his individual following."

"Hockey Makes Its Debut" [excerpts], by Bob Reed (Oct. 25, 1952)

Fort Wayne, the nation's "biggest little sport center," adds hockey to its program tonight. That fast and rough sport moves in as only another result of the building of the new Memorial Coliseum.

Judging from the capacity turnout for Thursday night's clinic, there is considerable interest – or shall we say curiosity? – over the ice sport. It is to be remembered, of course, that the Thursday night session was strictly on the house – free, gratis – but there was also the consideration that those customers had to take the trouble to write in for their ducats, enclosing a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Several thousands of such requests had to be turned down for a lack of seats, the hockey people informed us.

We think that Fort Wayne and vicinity will like hockey. Much of its success in making its debut will depend upon whether the Komets prove to be a winning team. It should be pointed out in this connection that in entering the International League, Fort Wayne had to start from scratch to build a team. There was no team, not even a nucleus from which to build. ...

For one thing, Fort Wayne has a young and hustling club. As may be seen by the roster, there are only three who might be referred to as old timers – Stan Fogg, George Harrison and Jack Timmins. The last-named, out at the start with a hand fracture, would have undoubtedly had a fine career in the National League but for the fact that he was taken into the Canadian Army for four or five years when he was just at the peak of his career.

“Toledo Shuts Out Komets, 4-0,” by Bob Reed (Oct. 26, 1952)

Toledo's champion Mercurys with a 3-goal attack in the second period and backed up by the stellar goaltending of Bill Tibbs defeated the Fort Wayne Komets in their first hockey venture of the International League at the Coliseum last night, 4-0, before a crowd of approximately 5,000.

Toledo scored its three first goals in a blistering second period when the Fort Wayne defense busted wide open. Until this point it was an even battle, but Tibbs, all-league goalie a year ago, was at his post. Time and again he stopped what looked like successful shots from the speedy Vic DeMarco, Frank Facto, Doug Houston and Bob Braganola.

The game was enlivened in the final period with some real fisticuffs as George Burke of Toledo and Eddie Long of Fort Wayne and Paul Emms and Braganola began to flail away. The four got the major penalties and saw the rest of the game from that box.

The goalies got the biggest workout of all in the first period.

Alex Wood, the Fort Wayne coach who led his opponents to the title a year ago, guided them through a fighting and aggressive first period and they attacked throughout, using power plays for which Coach Wood is an expert.

So rough was the first period that six hit the penalty box and both teams were skating short most of the time.

Stan Fogg, Komet goalie, gained himself a gang of supporters by his defensive work at the nets. He had at least a half dozen fine saves. In the Komet offensive end Bob Braganola and Doug Houston were in the midst of the drives conducted by the Komets.

It was after the first scoreless period, the more experienced and most-times speedier Toledo Mercurys cracked the Fort Wayne Komet defense wide open, scoring in 1:40 with Booth taking an assist from Cunningham. Then McCuaig, coach and player of the visitors, found the Komet defense open again and unassisted he connected at 3.56.

The third Toledo goal of the second period for the Mercurys came with Bob Braganola in the penalty box. Booth getting an assist from Pontarollo at 14:25.

The second period was a fast one and Bill Tibbs was kept pretty busy at the nets, making a reported 9 saves. Fogg had 6 for the Komets.