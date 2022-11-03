In the fall of 1974, visitors to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art were allowed to do something unusual: touch the art.

The exhibit “Perception For the Blind and Everyone" opened Oct. 27, 1974, and featured items from the museum's collection that wouldn't be damaged by being touched. It included works of various eras and materials except paintings. Visitors to the exhibit were given blindfolds so they could experience the art completely with their hands.

Director Raymond Fried was inspired for the exhibit when he saw a woman explaining a piece of art in the museum to a blind child, he told The Journal Gazette for a story published Oct. 20, 1974. That story appears below.

"Museum Lifts 'Do Not Touch' Policy," by Kathy Hoch (Oct. 20, 1974)

Individuals who want to incur the wrath of museum directors have only to touch an item on exhibit. Art museum directors are painfully aware of how even bronze statues at religious shrines can be worn down If submitted to the kisses and reverent fingers of the faithful for a prolonged period of time. Raymond Fried, director of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, is no exception.

So it is surprising that the Museum of Art's new exhibit, which will open with a public reception at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, will feature a collection of sculpture that participants are positively encouraged to explore with their fingertips. The exhibit is called “Perception For the Blind and Everyone."

"We'll be giving out blindfolds," Fried explained, "so individuals can experience the art through touch only. They can feel the bronze, which is cold, and the wood carving, which is warm. It will be a unique experience for me, too, because it will be the only show I've organized from anything but a visual point of view.

"The ironic part is the collection will be a very interesting one visually because it will contain a cross section of Chinese, African, 19th Century American and modern works in a variety of materials. Ordinarily such a variety would not only be unusual, but it would be undesirable."

The works, all of which are in the museum's permanent collection, were chosen for "Perception" not only because all are relatively indestructible, but also because they are not the most valuable of the museum's collection.

"You don't take chances with a Rodin, for example," Fried said. "When we handle a Rodin, we wear cotton gloves even though it's made of bronze.

"We don't have to be careful with this bronze," he added, indicating a 19th Century sculpture by E. Picault, "although it has antique value. But if we melted it down and poured it into a Rodin, it would have the same tactile value for the participant."

The idea of a "Perception" exhibit is not original with the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. It was first done at the Los Angeles County Museum and has had various imitators around the country.

Fried didn't decide to do it here, however, until he saw a woman explaining a painting to a blind child one day at the museum.

"She was telling the child what the painting looked like," he said, "and I thought it was unfortunate that blind individuals can't have a personal experience with art, too. We're close to a school for the blind, and I'm hoping some people from there will come to the exhibit.

"Of course, there are some things we cannot allow them to touch, like paintings. Even though a painting has quite a bit of texture sometimes, it would be damaged if people were allowed to touch it. And, of course, after the perception exhibit we will no longer allow people to touch the exhibits."