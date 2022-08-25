Often in this column I focus on a major event, dramatic photos, or a notable place, person, etc. But it’s important to remember that history isn’t just a collection of attention-grabbing headlines – everyday life happens between those moments.
Case in point: I was sifting through photo negatives in The Journal Gazette’s archive for pictures of vice presidential candidate Lyndon B. Johnson visiting the city on Sept. 28, 1960. Johnson would be vice president under John F. Kennedy and rise to the presidency after Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.
The photos and stories from that visit are interesting and will probably show up in a future History Journal post on our website. But something about the photos from the previous day caught my eye. The city was just going about its business: An anticipated restaurant was about to open, a piece of history was being preserved, residents were making their voices heard to politicians campaigning for office and more.
Here is a selection of photos from Sept. 27, 1960 – a day in the life of Fort Wayne.
School bell
Jenness Clark and Ronald Bennett, ninth-grade students at Lakeside Junior High School, stand with a bell that once called students to class at the Lakeside (elementary) School, which they had attended.
The elementary school was being demolished, but the bell was removed Sept. 27, 1960, and taken to the junior high. A caption with the photo indicated the bell would not ring again.
Speaking to candidate
A group of women in the Waynedale area gather around a phone at the home of Mrs. William Bloch on Donna Road. An amplifier had been placed on the phone so they could speak with state Sen. Matthew E. Welsh, who was the Democratic nominee for governor.
Welsh won the election and was in office until 1965.
Safety campaign
Indianapolis 500 driver Fred Agabashian, center, shows automotive safety posters to Martin Hilt, president of the Downtown Kiwanis Club. Robert Shambaugh, left, was chairman of the program for the club.
The Journal Gazette was among sponsors of the program, which distributed the posters to students in schools where Agabashian was visiting that week.
The poster on top of the pile warns about overcrowding a vehicle with passengers because the driver must have full range of motion.
Restaurant to open
A Gardner’s drive-in restaurant was prepared to open later that week across from Memorial Coliseum. The new eatery had seating for 162 guests – including 22 at the counter – and curbside service was also available.
More than 2,000 guests had been invited to dine there on Sept. 29 before the official opening the following morning.
The half-million-dollar drive-in was operated by Gardner Enterprises, the oldest operator of drive-ins in the area, according to a story in The Journal Gazette on Sept. 28, 1960. A downtown location had been in operation since 1934.
Golfers meet
Mrs. Cecil F. Cross, right, passes the torch – or gavel, as the case may be – to Mrs. H.B. Edwards, who was the new president of the Fort Wayne Country Club Women’s Golf Association after Cross’ retirement.
The group had closed its season Sept. 27 with a round of golf (what else?) and luncheon including awards and the installation of officers for the following year.