The deck of the Anthony Boulevard Bridge over the Maumee River was replaced in Fall 1965.
The project began Sept. 27 and was expected to take about three weeks.
The bridge was built in 1900 when the street was called Walton Avenue, according to a Sept. 28, 1965, story in The Journal Gazette. The original wooden floor was replaced with another in 1939. Asphalt was later used to cover the wood, but loose wood was causing cracks in the pavement.
A steel subfloor was being installed in 1965.
That bridge was removed in 1972 and replaced by the state.
The Journal Gazette's 1965 story is below.
To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.
--
“Anthony Bridge Gets New Deck” (Sept. 28, 1965)
Workmen yesterday began the job of applying a new corrugated steel and blacktop deck to the Anthony Boulevard Bridge over the Maumee River.
Anthony is blocked at Berry Street south of the project, and to all but local traffic at Lake Avenue north of the project. The $29,894 State Highway Department job by Heavy Construction Co. of Fort Wayne is expected to take about three weeks.
The bridge was built in 1900 when the street – as the name of the structure indicates – was called Walton Avenue, The original wooden floor was replaced in 1939 with another. Planks of the latter have worked loose and must be replaced because of the cracking they cause in the asphalt top surface.
Arthur Tebbe, highway department engineer, said the two-inch corrugated, eight-inch-thick steel subfloor will be the first the department has used on an Indiana bridge. It will strengthen the superstructure of the bridge and, if it appears satisfactory, will be used on other Hoosier bridges. The road surface, as before, will be asphalt.
The railroad crossing at the south end of the bridge also is being reinforced during the period that Anthony is blocked.