{byline}Corey McMaken
Readers were asked to suggest captions for this photo.
As Mark Racine of Fort Wayne says, “This wasn’t covered in student driving class.”
Susan Tudor of Ossian suggests the photo could be from a TV series, “Dukes of Hamburg.”
Though “The Dukes of Hazzard” wouldn’t premiere until 1979, a show about the Meily family in 1962 might have made a good prequel.
Mary Meily, 18, was making a left turn from Pettit Avenue onto South Harrison Street when her car was struck from behind on Sept. 7, 1962. The car, only two weeks old, was knocked over the curb and traveled 50 feet before climbing the wire. The left front wheel had to be removed before it could be untangled.
Bad vehicular luck appears to have run in the family that month. A week after Mary’s accident, her mother, Jean, was driving Mary’s father to a service shop when they were hit in the rear by another car, according to a Sept. 28 column in The Journal Gazette. After dropping her husband off, Jean was hit again while stopped for a traffic light.
Some other captions:
“Evil Knievel wannabe miscalculates ability of driving four-wheeled vehicle up guy-wire.” – Terri Coolman, Fort Wayne
“When changing oil in a rear engine vehicle, be sure to drain all the old oil before adding new.” – Greg Racine
“Not what I meant when I said that we need to bug the line.” – John Wehrle, Fort Wayne
“But this is how my GPS told me to go!” – Roger Eversole, Fort Wayne
“It took a big spider to trap that bug!” – Jim Bugert, Fort Wayne
“The Flying Wallendas, always the innovators in high wire acts are seen here as they begin a test of their latest challenge – Crossing Franke Park on a wire while driving a specialty built Volkswagen.” – Rick Knight, Fort Wayne
“I thought this was the exit ramp.” – Jane Wilks, Fort Wayne
“Charging the first electric car.” – Sue Walstra, Fort Wayne
“The early GPS navigation had some ‘bugs.’ ” – Terri Bruner, Fort Wayne
“Now that I’ve mastered tight rope walking, I think I’ll try it with a car.” – Maurine Gensheimer, Fort Wayne
“I’m ready to fly, but I’m not Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” – Barbara Philips, Fort Wayne
”Clowns’ high wire act goes awry.” – David Sowards
”Budget oil change report disappointing earnings during the first quarter.” – Steven Troup
”These rear-engine cars have all the weight in the back end.” – Kathleen Schreck, Fort Wayne