On the morning of Sept. 8, 1987, it was shaping up to be a rough first day of school for Patrick Smith, then a 9-year-old Forest Park Elementary student.
He had missed one school bus and was waiting for another on Spy Run Avenue in the rain. He and his mother, Joyce Ragan, were covering themselves with jackets, which Patrick had to juggle along with his backpack and – as if that weren't enough two crutches.
Two-tenths of an inch of rain fell that Tuesday, according to The Journal Gazette the next day.
