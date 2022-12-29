The caption suggested by Grace Bates might be pretty close to how the woman in the picture is feeling. Contrary to what several readers suggested, this wasn’t a case of mistaken identity for Santa or Mrs. Claus.
In September 1947, John “Oley” Olsen of Long Island, New York, was interviewed on the ABC program “Welcome, Traveler.” He mentioned that his job in show business prevented visiting his ill mother in Fort Wayne and asked if radio listeners would send her a card or letter because she enjoyed mail. In less than a week, nearly 4,000 letters and cards had been delivered to the 84-year-old Catherine Olsen.
Some other captions:
“The woman behind the man, Mrs. Claus helps with some of the overflow.” – Rick DeWitte
“Get these letters off my bed. I am not Santa Claus!” – Walter Vadagriff, Fort Wayne
“The ‘optical scanner’ function at the USPS prior to automation.” – Alexander Jokay
“Even 80 years after her triumphant return to Kansas, Dorothy continues to receive adoring fan mail from the Munchkins of Oz.” – Dennis Sheron, Hudson
“Recent Powerball winner responding to the many wedding proposals she has received in the last week.” – Brad Banister, Arcola
“I don’t care what the popular opinion seems to be. I will NOT get rid of my pigtails!” – Carole White, Auburn
“I wish they’d quit using my mailbox as a ballot drop box.” – Patty Kerlin, Fort Wayne
”I realize the post office is behind, but getting all of these at once is ridiculous.” – Greg Racine, Fort Wayne
”Will I ever get all these bills paid?” – Joan Kruekeberg, Fort Wayne
”I knew it was a bad idea to live in Santa Claus, Indiana.” – Dwight Johnson, Fort Wayne
”Another letter asking if I dye my hair.” – Susan Tudor, Ossian
”Little Old Lady Who Lived in a Shoe gets get well cards from the kids.” – Mark Racine, Fort Wayne
”Taking a month of vacation is just not worth all the mail I need to catch up on when I get home.” – Linda Chapman, Fort Wayne
”Donate to one and they all want something.” – Alan Blanton, Yoder