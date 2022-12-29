Readers were asked to suggest captions for this photo.
“Uber’s maiden voyage,” says Alan Blanton of Yoder. Several readers invoked the ride-share app’s name in suggested captions for this photo.
“Uber and Lyft stocks fall dramatically after new transport company launches,” suggests Susan Tudor of Ossian. Bonnie Manning of Fort Wayne says, “Before Uber, we had Elber!”
One reader wrote in to say her uncle saw the photo and thought the driver might be his father. Sorry to disappoint that family, but the man in this photo from the newspaper’s archive is actually my grandfather, Richard Emme.
In the photo from September 1962, Emme is giving guests a ride at his home near Harlan in a miniature farm wagon that he made. Emme’s wife, Fredda (not pictured), was hosting rehearsal for a skit that 16 doctors’ wives were going to present at the State Medical Convention. After the rehearsal, the wives and their husbands enjoyed a pool-side dinner.
Some other captions:
“The Biden administration unveils the new environmentally friendly family sedan, the ‘Malarkeymobile.’” – Rick Blain, Fort Wayne
“Do you think we will get to church on time?” – Joan Kruekeberg, Fort Wayne
“I hate high gas prices.” – Randy Lafrentz, Fort Wayne
“I thought you were renting a limousine.” – Linda Chapman, Fort Wayne
“I hope everyone brought food. Florida is a long way!” – Tim Kerlin, Fort Wayne
”Engineer John takes a secret fan club on a ‘guilty pleasure cruise.’” – Alexander Jokay
”Can you speed it up a little there?” – Greg Racine, Fort Wayne
”How do you steer this thing?” – Dwight Johnson, Fort Wayne
”Due to budget cuts, the Christmas Parade in Mt. Olive has been trimmed down to a single float. Attendees should be seated by 12 p.m. After-parade concessions will open at 12:03 p.m.” – Dennis Sheron, Hudson
”Look, I can drive a stick shift.” – Mark Racine, Fort Wayne
”Will we be stopping for a restroom break on this tour?” – Ellen Dalrymple, Fort Wayne