The Journal Gazette is marking its 160th anniversary today.
David Jones printed the Fort Wayne Gazette’s first edition May 2, 1863, with a weekly edition printed two days later, according to “Hard News, Heartfelt Opinions,” a history of The Journal Gazette by Scott M. Bushnell published in 2007.
The Fort Wayne Weekly Journal was launched in December 1868. When the Gazette was put up for sale in spring 1899, it was purchased by the Journal and the first masthead of The Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette appeared June 14, 1899.
I grew up reading The JG nearly a century later. Well, first I grew up playing with it, using it in craft projects and discovering how cool it was that Silly Putty could lift ink off the page and all the words were in reverse.
When I was a little older, I would sit in the front room waiting for my school bus with the newspaper nearby. I would pull out the Living section and turn to see what was happening today in my favorite comic strips (Garfield and Peanuts, if you’re wondering) and peruse the celebrity birthdays. It wasn’t a dream of mine at that age, but I now oversee that section as Features and Engagement Editor.
Sometime in my youth, we took a field trip to tour the newspaper offices. Most of the trip is a blur, but I remember being taught how four color plates – cyan, magenta, yellow and black – were made and put on the press to create one full-color printed page. I even got to take home with me a piece of a discarded plate, which I patted on an ink pad and used as a stamp to recreate the process in some limited way.
I have no idea what happened to that piece of plate, but what a cool memento it would be to have these days. The press it was made for is long gone, and I was here when Fort Wayne Newspapers built the new press building on Main Street. My signature is among those from Journal Gazette, News-Sentinel and Fort Wayne Newspapers staffers who wrote their names on a beam that was placed in the building that was dedicated Sept. 10, 2007. The first editions printed entirely on that press were delivered to subscribers a week later.
Included in the photos with this column are some moments from the newspaper’s history.
