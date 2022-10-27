It’s that time of year again when little ghouls, goblins and superheroes take to the streets to collect buckets of candy.
Of course, children aren’t the only ones who dress up for Halloween. Here’s a look at some costumes worn by kids at heart in years past.
Creature from the deep
John Brouwer became a swamp monster for Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s one-night Jungle Garden Halloween on Oct. 31, 1984. He hid in the pit and climbed up to scare children and adults alike. The costume party for children 12 and younger also featured a fortune-telling witch and a station in the desert garden where kids could dig for gold “nuggets” they could redeem for money.
Art comes to life
Fort Wayne Art School students in 1954 fashioned costumes after works of art for a Halloween party. About 30 students attended the party including, from left in back, Jay Soeder as a Rouault clown, Ruth Gibson as an African sculpture and Jackie Barr as a Japanese print. Seated is Don Kruse as The Old Guitarist, a painting by Pablo Picasso.
Let’s get rolling
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Jenne made themselves up as a pair of dice for the Jaycee Wives masked ball at Hotel Van Orman on Oct. 26, 1957. Other costumes at the “Goblin Gait” included a caveman, hobo and several couples in “Far Eastern” costume.
Get the band together
Folk music artists the Mamas & the Papas were the inspiration for this 1968 group costume by, John Phillips, left, Wolf-Dieter Dehne, right, and their wives. They were among members attending a Club Olympia costume party.
A national wire column on the same page of The Journal Gazette that Oct. 31 had the headline “Hippies Making Halloween Scene Must Go Straight.” Patricia McCormack wrote, “The idea behind dressing up: Go as something you aren’t other days of the year. From what I’ve seen, most of the popular spookin’ costumes are everyday garb for the well-dressed hippie. They can’t dress as an unwashed Hobo … . It wouldn’t be different.”