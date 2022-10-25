Have you Googled today? I’m guessing that if you haven’t, at some point you will.
I’m not sure at what point Google became an accepted use as a verb, but if you don’t know how to do something, a good bet on figuring it out is to Google it.
Google has become the go-to source for our how-tos. The company reports that its how-to searches have jumped more than 140% since 2004.
For the last year, one of the top how-to searches in the U.S. is “how to tie a tie.” In fact, a recent analysis by Truely.com, which assists in detecting and removing fake reviews from online products, shows that it’s the most-searched question in 45 states, including Indiana.
Hoosiers searched on average 9,900 times a month for how to tie a tie, according to the research.
Why? Well, that part isn’t easily answered. I have my guesses. The biggest being that as companies have returned to in-person work following remote work during the pandemic, dress codes are being revisited and the tie is reclaiming its role for what’s considered professional attire.
Even before the pandemic, casual dress in the workplace was on the rise.
The once special “Casual Fridays” were being replaced with additional days of the week as companies expanded employees’ opportunities to dress down. A 2019 analysis by Indeed reported that U.S. companies that allowed employees to follow a casual dress code every day had jumped from 32% to 50% in just five years.
And I don’t have to tell you that the trend continued during the pandemic. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, nearly two-thirds of workers polled who were working remotely during COVID-19 were wearing more casual clothes – 17% wore pajamas as their typical daily work attire.
Joe Jordan believes it’s a mistake that businesses have relaxed their dress codes.
That’s why Jordan, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, wears a tie every day to work.
Oftentimes he’s the only one in the room wearing a tie, but he refuses not to wear one, he says.
“People always ask me, ‘Why do you still wear a tie?’ ” Jordan says. But the answer is pretty simple: It’s all about perception – something that is discussed with the children at the Boys and Girls Clubs.
“I wear a tie for those kids who don’t see African American men with ties on every day,” Jordan says. “When I walk into the club, I want to make sure I don’t miss an opportunity to inspire someone else to become a professional.”
Jordan’s inspiration actually came when he was younger. He says an insurance man would come to his house each month to collect the premium. The man looked good, smelled good, carried a briefcase and wore a tie. Jordan at that point had never seen an African American man with a briefcase, wearing a tie.
“I was really impressed with him,” Jordan says. “That hit me and how I thought about him.”
Jordan shares with young men that their outer appearance tells people something about them. “I know it’s not fair, but that’s just the way it is,” Jordan says.
It’s the message that Jordan and others with Fort Wayne United try to instill in high school students involved in the organization’s Tie Day. The program launched in 2020 and connects professional men from the community with teens through neckties and professional attire.
The program’s focus is to promote positivity, build character and a desire to be successful, responsible, caring adults.
“When we have those kids wearing ties on Friday, their mindset changes,” Jordan says.
There is an intimate interaction with the students as the men teach each one how to tie a tie, Jordan says. It’s almost fatherhood like, Jordan reflects, adding that the students begin to think differently about themselves – a professional in a classroom.
Jordan, too, learned to tie his first tie from his two older brothers when he was in middle school.
He felt powerful then, just like he does now when he slips one around his neck.
“People respond to you differently,” Jordan says. “They just do.”
Tony Hudson, executive director of Blue Jacket, knows that to be true. It’s why the organization directs its clients to dress professionally, even when they are dropping off applications, Hudson says.
The organization provides training and opportunities to people with a barrier, including a criminal record, physical disability, homelessness or intellectual challenge, who are striving to earn employment.
Part of that training is a dedicated segment for those who need to wear ties, Hudson says.
And even after all that training, including time to practice, Hudson says Blue Jacket staff are still stopped in the hallway and asked, “Can you help me with my tie?”
He says it’s the most asked question.
Hudson says more businesses are swinging back to a more professional look. It may be why the organization has seen its customer base at its Blue Jacket Clothing Co. almost double in the last year. The thrift-style business clothing store in the Coldwater Crossing Shopping Center is open to anyone.
And even the staff at the clothing company have been trained on tie tying in order to help customers tie theirs.
“If you think about it … tying someone else’s tie is an intimate process,” Hudson says. That vulnerability helps to build relationships, he says.
And that’s something Google could never provide no matter how many times you ask.
