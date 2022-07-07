Doug and Pam Barcalow recently faced a dilemma they had never considered. They’d been caring for her 101-year-old father for the past 21 years, and the COVID-19 pandemic had limited who could come into their home.
However, one of their granddaughters was performing her music production, and they wanted to attend.
They reached out to one of their regular volunteers from Stillwater Hospice who agreed to come sit with Pam’s father for the evening. It may seem like a somewhat insignificant effort, but Patty Johnson’s grace allowed the Barcalows to take a deep breath and do something normal but important for one evening.
“The volunteers are my favorite people,” Pam Barcalow said. “Not only do they come twice a week, but they always say if there’s anything else, let us know and we’ll see what we can do. The volunteers are absolutely amazing. They are godsends. They are wonderful, flexible and bend over backward to help.”
Stillwater currently coordinates 119 volunteers. They need more. Volunteers sometimes help out in the office, or gardening or even moving firewood. What they are mostly doing is helping someone during a critical time in their lives. That can mean sitting with someone as they die or keeping them company with conversation or prayer or just holding a hand. They are available for the patient but also for the caregiver.
“Caregivers, it’s a thankless job,” said Sarah Plasterer, Stillwater’s director of volunteer services. “It’s the toughest job anybody can do, taking care of a loved one – it’s physically and emotionally exhausting.
“We want them to feel like their glass is full because they are constantly just pouring from it, taking care of their loved ones. We try to emotionally support them and give them something to keep going as they are taking care of their relatives who are in hospice.”
Most volunteers work one or two times a week for three hours each visit. Often, they allow caregivers to go to the grocery, handle errands, go to their own doctor appointments or just meet a friend for lunch. They give a sense of normalcy and a chance to keep going.
“Some of the families are a little reluctant at first, and my response to them always is if you don’t take care of yourselves, you won’t be available to take care of your loved one,” said six-year volunteer Maggie Nader, a former nurse. “I get as much out of it as the family does. I love to sit and listen to patients’ stories. It fulfills me.”
Nader had raised her family and was looking for something new to try when a friend tried recruiting her back to nursing, but she always loved patient interaction. She was a bit nervous the first time.
“My first patient was in a nursing home, and they sent me because the family thought he might want to find Jesus again,” she said. “I went to him on Tuesdays, and every time I’d ask, ‘Do you want to end our visit with a prayer today?’ He always said no, but I still asked every single time, and the last time he said yes. Then he died that week.”
Thanks to hospice training, she’s been able to be with a few as they pass. Some patients don’t want other family members around when that time comes, and some want to wait until everyone has gathered.
“We don’t like them to pass alone,” Nader said. “We have a lot of us that go and sit by their bedside, read scripture, play music, hold their hand, just to be with them. It’s beautiful, actually. It’s just letting them go in peace.
“You can make their journey better. You are there for them, and you make it a little bit easier by just being present. They do hear you and know and sense that you are there, just being that peaceful presence.”
Last year, the full-time hospice staff logged 54,000 hours, and the volunteers another 7,000. Before the pandemic, volunteers spent nearly 11,000 hours.
Plasterer said she’ll work with adults of any age and physical ability, and there’s a big need for veterans to sit with other veterans. Usually, recruiting is accomplished by advertising or word of mouth among friends. As the population continues to age, there’s always more need.
“Sometimes the patient needs to talk and my role is to listen,” said volunteer Penny Kleinhenz, who has been involved in some sort of hospice work for 32 years.
“Sometimes my only role is to pray with and for them. It’s important to be able to do a quick read of the situation and react to whatever is appropriate to the family.
“Many of the volunteers have had the experience of going through hospice themselves with a loved one, but not everybody. Others can step in and learn it because they have the heart for it.”