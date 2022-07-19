Leslie Crockett spends a lot of time in nature. That includes many hours kayaking area lakes and rivers.
It’s something that Crockett, an Indiana master naturalist since 2014, loves and has been doing since she was young.
“I grew up on a farm. I’m a farm girl,” Crockett says. “Nature has always been a part of my life. It helps me with stress reduction.”
The 57-year-old usually spends her springs, summers and falls kayaking rivers, such as the Wabash and Eel, near her home that sits between Ossian and Bluffton. For the last three summers, she has been a volunteer paddler for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Paddlers report wildlife observations to the DNR while paddling state waterways from June 1 to July 31. The collected information allows wildlife managers to estimate changes in key wildlife populations over time.
Paddlers, such as Crockett, are given postcards that list different animals to be monitored, along with pictures on how to identify them, and instructions. Animals include mink, river otters, beavers, muskrats, great blue heron, egrets, eagles, king fisher and three or four species of turtles.
Crockett says seeing so many animals along the waterways is a “good indication of the health of our waters, rivers, lakes and ponds.” When the animals are thriving, it lets us know how our environment is doing, she says.
Crockett has seen quite a number of animals while paddling area waterways. Recently, while paddling the Eel River, she saw quite a few blue heron, king fishers and an eagle. She says one section of the Wabash River has a nesting pair of eagles that return each spring. Because of that, Crockett has been able to see a couple of eaglets.
“It’s really cool to see,” Crockett says.
One of her best memories is from last summer when an eagle swooped down from a tree, hit the water, caught a fish and took it back up to the tree about 5 feet from her kayak. “That’s a moment I will always remember,” she says.
Kayaking is a hobby for Crockett, who is a board certified music therapist at the Marion Veterans Administration Hospital. She went to school to become a therapist after serving in the Marine Corps, where she was in the band.
She has passed along her love of nature to her daughter, whom Crockett took hiking when she was just 2 months old. Her daughter now has a degree in forestry and parks and recreation.
Crockett tries to get on the water when she is able. She belongs to the Bluffton Kayak & Hiking Club, which was founded by Todd and Brandy Fiechter of Bluffton.
The couple are also volunteer paddlers, signing up the first year it was offered, says Todd Fiechter.
The 45-year-old says he sees about 30% to 40% of the animals the DNR requests while floating on the waterways. The most common are eagles, blue herons and some of the painted turtles. He says the turtles are the hardest to ID because they are skittish for one, and then they are muddy.
Fiechter also has seen otters on the Eel River through North Manchester. Two weekends ago, he was able to see an otter slide, but no otters.
He and his wife try to get out and kayak together or with the group at least twice a month. There are 550 members in the group, which he has operated for four years.
Although Fiechter has kayaked many waterways, more recently he has stuck to local rivers because of the cost of gas.
In addition to seeing the wildlife, Fiechter enjoys the different view that being on a waterway offers. Even in downtown Fort Wayne, he says, seeing the city from that perspective, “you feel isolated.”
“It’s just such a cool feel to be on the river.”