Festivalgoers can expect things to be back to normal at this year’s Johnny Appleseed Festival.
Those who attended last year’s festival still felt the effects of COVID-19 as many vendors didn’t show up and those who did were limited because of volunteer shortages.
But Becky Butler, director of administration and food chairman for the festival, wants people to know that this year they have more than 100 crafters and all the food vendor spaces are filled. In fact, there is even one new food vendor who will be selling sweet potato pies.
Still, festivalgoers may not see some of their favorite vendors and crafters. Butler says the festival did lose some vendors and crafters because many of them were elderly and some passed away.
One of the new things Butler is excited about this year is the festival will have the ponies that once appeared at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, offering visitors a chance to ride them.
A few other changes festivalgoers will see is that the trappers and traders village has been moved to the lower level of Johnny Appleseed Park, along the river. Butler says the decision to move the vendors was made because the culvert people need to cross to get to that area is collapsing and poses a safety issue.
The move will allow the trappers and traders more exposure as they will be near the children’s area and Civil War reenactors, Butler says. “It’s fabulous,” Butler says. “They will have shade now.”
About 300,000 people attend the two-day festival, which will be Saturday and Sunday at Johnny Appleseed Park.
The festival will have free valet parking for kayaks (for those who choose to come to the festival by river) and bikes, and there will be free shuttles to the festival for those who park at Purdue University Fort Wayne or Zollner Athletic Complex on St. Joe River Drive. There also is paid parking at Memorial Coliseum.
Festivalgoers also will be able to access a new app to help them navigate the Johnny Appleseed Festival, board member John O’Rourke says. The app will allow visitors to see what vendors and entertainment are there and then have their contact information once the festival is over.
The app will also provide schedule changes and alerts if there is an emergency, such as bad weather or a lost child.
O’Rourke says there will be signs with QR codes throughout the festival for people to use with their phones. He says the board hopes this will reduce the number of brochures that are printed each year, saving the festival money, while providing better services.
Planning for such a large festival takes a lot of work, Butler says, and she is thankful for the people who are in charge of each festival area. Many of those have been doing it for a long time, she says.
But she has seen the effects of aging volunteers and the lack of younger people taking their place. She gave an example of the Lions Club, which would sell the popular turkey legs. Unfortunately, members had aged out and they stopped doing it. But this year, Portage Middle School stepped up and will continue the turkey leg tradition, Butler says.
Butler says the festival has been reaching out to high schools for students to help.
Butler has been with the festival since 2010 and was elected the director in 2019. She admits at 71 it takes time to recover after spending 12 to 13 hours each day. But, she says, “I love it.”
“It’s just a lot of fun for me,” Butler says. “It’s a blast.”