The Journal Gazette has dropped the Dilbert comic strip, effective immediately, following recent racist comments by its creator, Scott Adams.
In the Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get the hell away.” Distributor Andrews McMeel Universal announced Sunday it would no longer work with the cartoonist.
The creator of the long-running comic that pokes fun at office-place culture defended himself on social media against those whom he said “hate me and are canceling me.”
The backlash against Adams arose following comments on “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.” Among other topics, Adams used the YouTube show to reference a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be white.” Most agreed, but Adams noted that 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren’t sure.
Adams, who is white, repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group” or a “racist hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.
“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people … because there is no fixing this,” Adams said on his Wednesday show.
“Differences of political opinion are generally not a problem,” JG Publisher Sherry Skufca said. “But this time, Adams went too far. He has the right to express his opinion; we have the right to say we aren’t going to subsidize a racist.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.