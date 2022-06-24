From SpongeBob to Willy Wonka and Disney to Agatha Christie, the 2022-23 local theater season is taking shape as groups announce production plans.
Tickets are available now for many shows. Contact box offices for times and ticket availability as well as pricing on season packages.
Here is some of what is planned for area stages:
Civic Theatre
“The SpongeBob Musical”: July 23, 24, 29, 30 and 30; directed by Albert Brownlee
“Steel Magnolias”: Sept. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18; directed by Reuben Albaugh
“Elf The Musical”: Nov. 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20; directed by Doug King
“Hello, Dolly!”: Feb. 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26; directed by Leslie Beauchamp
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”: March 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 and 31 and April 1 and 2; directed by Gregory Stieber
“Into the Woods”: May 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14; directed by Capri Parrish Williams
All shows are at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St., except “Shakespeare (Abridged), which will be at ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.
Tickets are available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office in the lobby of Auer Center for Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St., by phone at 424-5220 or online at tickets.artstix.org. For more information and season updates, go to FWCivic.org.
Arena Dinner Theatre
“Lucky Stiff the Musical”: Aug. 5, 6, 12, 13, 14, 19 and 20; directed by Ben Wedler
“Into the Breeches”: Oct. 28, 29, Nov. 4, 5, 6,, 11 and 12; directed by Reuben Albaugh
“Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge”: Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18; directed by Lindsay Hoops
“The Ladies Man”: Jan. 20, 21, 27, 28 and 29 and Feb. 3 and 4; directed by Sue Kahn
“No Sex Please, We’re British”: March 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25; directed by Emily Arata Grillo
“And Then There Were None”: April 28 and 29, and May 5, 6, 7, 12 and 13; directed by Joel Grillo
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”: June 16, 17, 23, 24, 25 and 30 and July 1
All shows are at Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.
Tickets are available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office, by phone at 424-5220 or online at tickets.artstix.org. For more information and season updates, go to ArenaDinnerTheatre.org.
Fort Wayne Youtheatre
“Robyn Hood: Heroine of Sherwood Forest”: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 2 (tours Oct. 7-9)
“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”: Dec. 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18; directed by Christopher J. Murphy
“Baghdad Zoo”: March 3, 4, 5; directed by Gregory Stieber
“The Neurodiversity Project: The Wonderful World of Aesop”: April 7, 8 and 9; directed by Gavin Drew and Todd Espeland
“Jeremy Thatcher, Dragon Hatcher”: April 28, 29 and 30; directed by Christopher J. Murphy
All shows are at First Presbyterian Theatre, 300 W. Wayne St., except “Aesop,” which is at ArtsLab.
Tickets will be available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office, by phone at 424-5220 or online at tickets.artstix.org. For season updates, go to FortWayneYoutheatre.org.
First Presbyterian Theatre
“The Play That Goes Wrong”: Aug. 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21; directed by Christopher J. Murphy
“Disenchanted”: Oct. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23; directed by Ranae Butler
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 9, 11, 16, 17 and 18; directed by Todd Sandman Cruz
“Godspell”: March 24, 25, 26 and 31 and April 1 and 2; directed by Reuben Albaugh
“Clybourne Park”: May 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21
All shows at First Presbyterian Theatre except “Christmas Pageant,” which is in the church’s sanctuary.
Tickets are available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office, by phone at 424-5220 or online at tickets.arts tix.org. For more information and updates, go to firstpresfortwayne.org/theater.
All for One Productions
“The Little Prince”: Sept. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18
“The Christmas Express”: Nov. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20
“Daddy Long Legs”: Feb. 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26
“A Peculiar People”: April 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30
All shows are at ArtsLab in Auer Center.
Tickets go on sale July 1 at the ArtsTix Community Box Office, by phone at 424-5220 or online at tickets.arts tix.org. For season updates, go to AllForOneFW.org.
Purdue Fort Wayne
“Eleemosynary”: Sept. 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30 and Oct. 1; directed by Jeff Casazza
“Peter and the Starcatcher”: Nov. 11, 12, 13, 17, 18 and 19; directed by James Stover
“Snow Angel,” Dec. 2 and 3; directed by Bev Redman
“Puff, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”: Feb. 10, 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18; directed by Jeff Casazza
“Little Women, the Musical”: April 14, 15, 16, 20, 21 and 22; directed by Bev Redman
All shows at Williams Theatre on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E., except “Snow Angel,” which is in the Studio Theatre.
Tickets on sale July 18 through the Purdue Fort Wayne box office at 481-6555. For more information and updates, go to www.pfw.edu/departments/cvpa/depts/theatre.
Fire & Light Productions
“Clue”: Nov. 11 and 12
“Willy Wonka”: Dec. 8, 9 and 10
“Matilda”: Jan. 19, 20 and 21
“Brigadoon”: May 11, 12 and 13
All shows are at University of Saint Francis’ Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.
For tickets and more information, go to FireAndLightProductions.com.
Indiana Musical Theatre FoundationThe season, which runs a calendar year, continues with:
“Hairspray”: July 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17; directed by Andrew Sherman; at North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.
“American Idiot”: Sept. 22, 23, 24 and 30 and Oct. 1; directed by Andrew Sherman; at Arena Dinner Theatre
“The Book of Evil” cabaret: Oct. 28 and 29; at RKF Studios, 2446 Lake Ave.
“Christmas on the Lake” cabaret: Dec. 16 and 17; at RKF Studios, 2446 Lake Ave.
For more information and tickets, go to IMTFInc.com.
Three Rivers Music Theatre
“Kinky Boots”: Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18
The location and ticket information for “Kinky Boots” will be announced soon, as will another show for the season, Executive and Artist Director Andy Planck says.
For updates on the TRMT season, go to ThreeRiversMusicTheatre.com.
Summit City Music Theatre
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: July 28, 29, 30 and 31; directed by Gavin Thomas Drew; at The Charles, 3127 Carroll Road
“A Christmas Carol”: Dec. 1 to 11; at Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road.
For more information and tickets, go to SummitCityMT.com.
Pulse Opera House
“Godspell”: July 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31
Pulse also has tentatively scheduled “The Odd Couple (Female Version)” for Sept. 9 to 25 and “Annie” for Nov. 18 to Dec. 4. Seasons at Pulse run a calendar year; 2023 shows will be announced in the winter.
The theater is at 127 N. Wayne St. in Warren. For tickets and updates, go to PulseOperaHouse.org.