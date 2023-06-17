From “The Color Purple” and “The Tempest” to appearances by Shrek, Winnie the Pooh and Charlie Brown, the 2023-24 local theater season would seem to have something for everyone.
Tickets are available now for many shows. Contact box offices for times and ticket availability as well as pricing on season packages.
Here is some of what is planned for area stages:
Civic Theatre
“Something Rotten!”: July 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30; directed by Christopher J. Murphy, choreographed by Heather Closson
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”: Sept. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17; directed and choreographed by Doug King
“Shrek The Musical”: Nov. 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19; directed by Gavin Thomas Drew, choreographed by Capri Parish Williams
“The Color Purple”: Feb. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18; directed by Dianne Shaw, choreographed by Capri Parrish Williams
“Six Degrees of Separation”: March 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24; directed by Joel Grillo
“Jersey Boys”: May 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19; directed and choreographed by Leslie Beauchamp
All shows are at Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St., except “Six Degrees of Separation,” which will be at ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.
Tickets are available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office in the lobby of Arts United Center, by phone at 424-5220 or online at tickets.artstix.org. For more information and season updates, go to FWCivic.org.
Arena Dinner Theatre
“Ripcord”: Aug. 4, 5, 11, 12, 13, 18 and 19; directed by Jordan Plohr
“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”: Oct. 27 and 28 and Nov. 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11; directed by Chance Parker
“One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall”: Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17; directed by Gary Lanier
“LMNOP: Musical”: Jan. 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28; in partnership with The Literacy Alliance
“Funny Money”: March 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16; directed by David Belew
“A Delightful Quarantine”: April 19, 20, 26, 17 and 18
“The Drowsy Chaperone: The Musical”: June 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 28 and 29
All shows are at Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St.
Tickets will be available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office. For more information and season updates, go to ArenaDinnerTheatre.org.
Fort Wayne Youtheatre
“The House”: Sept. 29 and 31 and Oct. 1; directed by Morgan Montgomery
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: Dec. 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17; directed by Christopher J. Murphy, choreographed by Heather Closson
“The Prom”: March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17; directed by Christopher J. Murphy, choreographed by Heather Closson; co-production with First Presbyterian Theater
“Ruby Bridges”: April 19, 20 and 21; directed by Gregory Stieber
“Go, Dog, Go”: April 26, 27 and 28; directed by Todd Espeland
All shows are at First Presbyterian Theatre, 300 W. Wayne St.
Tickets will be available July 1 at the ArtsTix Community Box Office. For season updates, go to FortWayneYoutheatre.org.
First Presbyterian Theater
“Bedroom Farce”: Aug. 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27; directed by Reuben Albaugh
“Head Over Heals”: Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22; directed by Leslie Beauchamp
“The Prom”: March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17; directed by Christopher J. Murphy, choreographed by Heather Closson; co-production with Fort Wayne Youtheatre
“The Father”: May 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19; directed by Todd Espeland
All shows at First Presbyterian Theatre. Tickets are available at the ArtsTix Community Box Office. For more information and updates, go to firstpresfortwayne.org/theater.
Purdue Fort Wayne Department of Theatre
“The Bald Soprano”: Sept. 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30; directed by Bev Redman
“Urinetown the Musical”: Nov. 10, 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18; directed by John O’Connell
“The Tempest”: Feb. 16, 17, 18, 22, 23 and 24; directed by Jeff Casazza
“Hot ‘n’ Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration”: April 19, 20 and 21; directed by Austin M. Rausch
All shows at Williams Theatre on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E., except “Hot ‘n’ Cole,” which is in the Studio Theatre.
Tickets go on sale July 5 at the box office in the Purdue Fort Wayne Music Center (formerly Rhinehart Music Center). For more information and updates, go to www.pfw.edu/departments/cvpa/depts/theatre.
Fire and Light Productions
“And Then There Were None”: Nov. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18
“Elf Jr.”: Dec. 14, 15 and 16
“The Sound of Music”: Jan. 18, 19 and 20
“Finding Nemo Jr.”: April 11, 12 and 13
“Fiddler on the Roof”: June 13, 14 and 15
All productions are at Arts United Center, except “And Then There Were None,” which is at ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.
Ticket sales have not yet been announced. For updates, go to FireAndLightProductions.com.
Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation
The season, which runs a calendar year, continues with:
“The Phantom of the Opera”: July 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23 at North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.; directed by Andrew Sherman
“Rent”: Sept. 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22 and 23 at Arena Dinner Theatre; directed by Andrew Sherman and Alex Leavell, choreographed by Britney Lombardo
“Next to Normal”: Nov. 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18 and 19 at RKF Studios, 2446 Lake Ave.; directed by Andrew Sherman
“Christmas on Lake 2023” cabaret: Dec. 15 and 16 at RKF Studios; directed by Andrew Sherman
For more information and tickets, go to IMTFInc.com.
Three Rivers Music Theatre
Shows announced so far are:
“August: Osage County”: Aug. 25, 26 and 27 and Sept. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”: Nov. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19
“Ladies of the ‘80s” cabaret: Oct. 14 and 15; directed by Jodi Cotton-Street
“Miscast” cabaret: April 19 and 20; directed by Kayley Alissa
“The Big Gay Cabaret 2024”: June 21 and 22; directed by Kayley Alissa
Productions are at Three Rivers Music Theatre’s new home at 416 W. 4th St.
Tickets are not yet available. For updates on the TRMT season, go to ThreeRiversMusicTheatre.com.
Summit City Music Theatre
The season, which runs a calendar year, continues with:
“The Music Man – In Concert”: July 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Auer Performance Hall on the PFW campus
“Winnie-the-Pooh: Our Story Begins”: October dates and venue to be announced later
“A Christmas Carol”: At Salomon Farm Park on December dates to be announced later
For more information and tickets, go to SummitCityMT.com.
Pulse Opera House
The season, which runs a calendar year, continues with:
“Into the Woods”: July 14 to 30
“The Mysterious Affair at Styles”: Sept. 15 to Oct. 1
“Best Christmas Pageant Ever”: Nov. 17 to Dec. 3
The theater is at 127 N. Wayne St. in Warren. For tickets and updates, go to PulseOperaHouse.org.
All for One Productions
All for One is taking a six month production sabbatical, executive director Stacey Kuster says. Stage shows will return with “Winnie the Pooh” in February. Dates and more information will be announced later.
For season updates, go to AllForOneFW.org.