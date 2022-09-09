Imagination takes flight as All For One Productions opens its season with “The Little Prince.” Or should we say: Imagination begins after a flight?
Based on the classic French children’s novel by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, “Prince” tells the story of an aviator stranded in the desert when his plane needs repairs. A young prince appears to the aviator and tells him about his travels through the galaxy.
The play opens today and runs through Sept. 18 at ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. The adaptation was written by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar.
Most All For One shows are more down to Earth in terms of story, but this production has a lot of fantastical elements. The stage is split, with one side representing realism where the aviator’s plane crashes. The other side of the stage takes the story to other planets where the audience will meet characters such as a talking fox and talking flowers.
“There’s a lot of whimsicality in the show,” says director Tricia Clouse. “I tried to bring that to life in our set design, our costume design, our lighting design. And I’ve kind of given all of my technical people just free rein to go crazy and try new things.”
For people who are familiar with the book, this is an opportunity to see its characters and worlds come to life.
Clouse, who is All For One’s education director, says everyone seems to connect with “The Little Prince” in different ways. For her, it is a story about discovering what is lost in the journey to adulthood and how you can reconnect with it.
The themes aren’t heavy in this all-ages show, but there are many things to take away from it.
“So encouraging conversation is really a great goal,” Clouse says. “I don’t think somebody’s going to come away and feel about it exactly the way I do.”
Finely McGlothlin portrays the prince with Michael Butler as the aviator. Josette Wilhelm, Nathaniel Wilson, Joy McGlothlin and Laura Maxwell round out the cast.