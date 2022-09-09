If You Go

What: "The Little Prince," All For One Productions

When: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Sept. 16 and 17; 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 18; sensory-friendly performance at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17

Where: ArtsLab, Auer Center for Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St.