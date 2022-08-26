Display booths, demonstrations and traditional dances during Taste of the Arts on Saturday will be the culmination of the Allen County Folklife Study, which Arts United underwent in partnership with Traditional Arts Indiana.
For the study, which was funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, members of local groups were interviewed about their cultural traditions.
Each of the cultural partners will have booths in the plaza outside ArtsLab and will be featured for an hour on the stage inside, says Dan Ross, vice president of community development for Arts United. The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Folklife presentations are at ArtsLab in the Auer Center for Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St.
The five cultural communities represented in the study are Black/African-American led by Adrian Curry of the Arts Leadership Center; Burmese, led by Ruaxoi Non; Indian, led by Sudhakar Santhanakrishnan and Gowri Sundaram with Shruti; Latinx, led by Raquel Kline; and the Miami Tribe, led by Dani Tippman.
During the festival, the Arts Leadership Center will have a step dancing performance and teach step for beginners. Members of the Burmese community will display clothing. Activities from the Indian community include a music performance, food and henna tattoos. Latinx offerings include demonstrations of making pinatas and preparing pupusas, a type of flatbread. The Miami Tribe will demonstrate basket weaving, powwow dancing and the use of native plants for food and medicine.
“The participation of the Folklife Scholars at Taste of the Arts is an opportunity for each of these cultural ambassadors to share their culture with our broader community – an opportunity each of them is excited to share,” Ross says via email.
The scholars – all from Allen County – have been doing interviews with members of their respective communities including elders, artists and craftspeople to create a snapshot of their culture in the area today.
Jon Kay of Traditional Arts Indiana has worked with the scholars to hone their skills in learning and sharing the stories of their communities. Traditional Arts Indiana is a resident organization of Indiana University.
Ross says Arts United is working with Kay to create a resource for sharing the stories after Taste of the Arts.
Arts United is planning to apply for another NEA grant so the exploration of cultures in Allen County can continue.
“The rich diversity of cultures thriving within our own community is very impressive and rewarding to explore,” Ross says.