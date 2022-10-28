As the characters in “Into the Breeches” confront and examine preconceptions in society, audience members might be inspired to do the same thing.
The story follows a 1940s theater company trying to put on a production of Shakespeare’s Henriad even though most of the local men are fighting overseas. Among issues that come up for the Oberon Play House are race, pay for women and homosexuality.
Directed by Reuben Albaugh, Arena Dinner Theatre’s production of the George Brant play opens tonight and runs weekends through Nov. 12.
Tamara Cummins says “Breeches” reminds the audience that some routine ideas in our lives could maybe stand further scrutiny.
“For me, it makes me internalize, ‘Where are the areas in which I am not allowing myself to think freely just because of a preconceived notion I have about someone or something or an idea?’” she says. “Just because something has always been done one way doesn’t mean that it needs to be done one way.”
The actor classifies the show as a dramedy because it has heavier themes but a lot of lighthearted moments that will have the audience laughing so hard she isn’t sure how the cast will keep from doing the same.
She portrays Ida Green, whose costume designs for the fictional theater company have been lauded. But despite a decade of praise associated with her name, she has never been seen by audiences in connection with her work. Ida is Black – literally from the other side of the tracks in the Rhode Island city the Oberon calls home. Her husband enlisted, but she lives in a world where she can’t give blood to help the war effort because she’s told no more “Colored” donations are needed.
Ida isn’t the only “Breeches” character that wants to do their part during WWII but hits the roadblocks of social injustice. Stuart Lasker tried to enlist but was repeatedly denied because there is suspicion he is gay.
But now as the theater company tries to figure out how to mount its show, Ida and Stuart (portrayed by Travis Gerardot) are determined to step into the spotlight as the whole production team takes roles to perform. The Oberon’s cast is mostly women, many of whom are new to performing and are thrust onto the stage to portray men.
“So what we take the audience on is an adventure through the rehearsal process,” says Cummins, who adds that one of her colleagues describes the play as “A League of Their Own” meets the theater world.
Cummins is returning to the stage after about a decade away. Stepping back in with a role that requires learning Shakespearean dialogue and even sword fighting has been a little scary for the graduate of the IPFW Department of Theatre. “Breeches” includes pieces of Shakespeare’s work that the Oberon is preparing, and lines from the Bard’s work have to be approached a certain way by actors.
“It took me a little bit to kind of get back into the swing of doing some Shakespeare,” Cummins says. “I had to go back to my college notes and figure out how to scan.”
Though it was a bit nerve wracking, she quickly picked up where she left off around the time her oldest child was born.
“It was kind of like riding a bicycle,” she says. “Like, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah. It’s like a heartbeat; breath marks. OK. Yep. I got it.’ ”