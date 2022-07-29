A nephew must take the corpse of his late uncle on vacation to Monte Carlo and pass him off as alive in order to inherit $6 million while being watched by a cast of characters including the uncle’s gun-toting ex and a woman working for the charity that would otherwise receive the inheritance.
This isn’t the plot of a new “Weekend at Bernie’s” movie, but you’d be forgiven for thinking so. “Lucky Stiff” has that sort of flavor to it, says Ben Wedler, who is directing the murder mystery musical farce at Arena Dinner Theatre.
Chris Rasor plays the nephew, Harry Witherspoon, as the show opens Aug. 5.
As for the body on the stage, that’s local actor Duke Roth whose “Uncle Andrew” is murdered in the first seconds of the show but remains onstage for virtually the rest of the performance being wheeled around, falling off his chair and so forth.
Wedler says Roth is fantastic at playing dead.
“I told (Roth) when we cast him, you get more stage time than any other person and you don’t have to worry about blocking or you don’t have to worry about lines or singing in the musical also,” the director says with a laugh.
“And he’s having a ball.”
There aren’t many musical farces out there. Wedler thinks that might be because a farce needs to be fast-paced and music can sometimes slow things down.
He credits the Tony Award-winning writing team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty for their creative use of music in “Lucky Stiff.”
“It’s used as a device to propel the story faster and faster,” Wedler says.
The jokes keep flying at the audience in “Lucky Stiff,” and part of the fun for audiences will be seeing some of the ensemble cast switch characters without even leaving the stage.
Wedler thinks the atmosphere of the show is perfect for this time of year.
“It’s very light, very fluffy,” he says. “I think it’s perfect here in the summer.
“Just for a good laugh, and you know, it’s nothing serious.”
“Lucky Stiff” will be dessert theater. There is no full meal option.